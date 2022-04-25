Govt, stakeholders to meet, draw up cloud kitchen plan
To facilitate the growth of cloud kitchen businesses in the national capital and to further enhance employment opportunities, the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi, the policy think tank of the Delhi government, in collaboration with the department of Industries, will brainstorm with cloud kitchen operators on Tuesday and come up with a Delhi Cloud Kitchen Policy.
The move is part of the government’s ambitious plan to generate two million jobs in the next five years as outlined in annual budget 2022-23. The government eyes to create 30,000 jobs by facilitating cloud kitchens through handholding and reducing regulatory compliance burden.
“The number of cloud kitchens in Delhi is growing at a rate of over 20% every year. There are over 20,000 cloud kitchens currently active in the city, and they provide direct employment to around 200,000 people and indirect employment to at least 50,000 people,” the Delhi government said in a statement.
The meeting on Tuesday will deliberate on the provision of land and other incentives to cloud kitchens, easing of licensing regulations for such units and the setting up of cloud kitchen clusters with plug and play features across different land parcels in the city.
Brijesh Goyal, chairman, Chamber of Trade and Industry, said the cloud kitchen segment witnessed a significant boom during the coronavirus pandemic. “Many restaurants pivoted to focus on cloud kitchen setups, which are built on food delivery rather than dine-in facilities during the pandemic,” said Goyal.
DDC has invited all major cloud kitchen operators and food delivery aggregators to the policy consultation on Tuesday which will be chaired by DDC vice-chairman Jasmine Shah.
“This is the first time that a state government has recognised cloud kitchens as significant contributors to the food and beverages industry. Cloud kitchens have a huge potential to attract investments, increase the size of the food and beverages sector and generate large-scale direct and indirect jobs,” said Shah.
Punjab CM Mann to visit Delhi’s schools, hospitals
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and senior state officials will visit health institutions and government schools in the national capital on Monday to learn about the “Delhi model” and replicate it in the state, an official aware of the matter said. Improvement of government educational facilities and reforming state health facilities was one of the major poll planks of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.
Two key Walled City heritage sites in Delhi’s revamp plans
After delays of several years, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's plans to redevelop two heritage sites in the Walled City as museums and tourist complexes are once again back on track. According to the tender issued by the civic body on April 12, 2022, the estimated cost of the work in the current phase will be ₹24,874,000 and the time of completion after selection of concessionaire is around six months.
Parties gear up for Rajinder Nagar bypoll
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit has started the preparations for the Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll—the seat fell vacant after sitting AAP MLA Raghav Chadha was elected as Rajya Sabha member last month—which is likely to be held in the next few months. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Sunday held a meeting with senior leaders and workers in the constituency to discuss the poll plan and issues in the area.
Ridership yet to hit pre-pandemic levels: Metro data
Despite lifting of all Covid-19 related restrictions in the Capital, the daily average ridership of the Delhi Metro only rose to 66% of the pre-pandemic level. According to data from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the average daily ridership on weekdays between February 28 and April 17 this year is currently around four million, as against the 6.13 million average weekday ridership between January 1 and February 29 in 2020.
CBI arrests 3 more in minor’s gang-rape, murder case in Bengal’s Hanskhali
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday arrested three men on charges of destroying evidence and threatening the family of the 14-year-old girl who died on April 5 after an alleged gang rape at Hanskhali in Bengal's Nadia district, officials aware of the development said. The three accused, Surajit Roy, Akash Garai and Dipto Gayali, were produced before a court in Ranaghat on Sunday and remanded in CBI custody.
