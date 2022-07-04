Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
- Gopal Rai was speaking after holding a round-table conference at Thyagaraj Stadium on Sunday to discuss the feasibility and cost of alternatives to single-use plastic (SUP) items.
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday that the Delhi government will write to Centre, requesting reduction in GST rates on raw material used for manufacturing alternatives to single-use plastic (SUP) items that have been banned since July 1.
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” the minister said.
Rai was speaking after holding a round-table conference at Thyagaraj Stadium on Sunday to discuss the feasibility and cost of alternatives to single-use plastic (SUP) items.
Also Read | Ban on single-use plastic items comes into effect
The conference was attended by members of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the revenue department, market associations, industrial associations, start-ups and self-help groups.
The Delhi government is holding a three-day Plastic Vikalp Mela at Thyagraj to find alternatives to 19 banned SUP items across the Capital. These include plastic cutlery, glasses, plates, candy and ice cream sticks, polythene carry bags, and plastic films and wrappers.
Jigish Doshi, president, Plastindia Foundation, said, “Business units manufacturing standalone products which fall under the banned category will face unprecedented economic issues. The government needs to extend its support in terms of policy and fiscal incentives.
-
Light rain in Delhi, yellow alert issued till Tuesday
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
-
5 arrested for setting tribal woman on fire over land dispute in MP district
The five arrested accused have been identified as Pratap Dhakad, Hanumant Dhakad, Shyam Dhakad, Avanti Bai and Sudama Bai, said Pankaj Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Guna. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, added Shrivastava.
-
Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.
-
Forest dept investigates complaint of fresh encroachments in Southern Ridge
In the complaint, Akash Vashishtha, who is an environmental activist and lawyer, said fresh constructions are being undertaken at these two locations, for which trees are being felled. The ecology of the southern ridge is deteriorating due to these encroachments, states the complaint.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics