Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday that the Delhi government will write to Centre, requesting reduction in GST rates on raw material used for manufacturing alternatives to single-use plastic (SUP) items that have been banned since July 1.

“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” the minister said.

Rai was speaking after holding a round-table conference at Thyagaraj Stadium on Sunday to discuss the feasibility and cost of alternatives to single-use plastic (SUP) items.

The conference was attended by members of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the revenue department, market associations, industrial associations, start-ups and self-help groups.

The Delhi government is holding a three-day Plastic Vikalp Mela at Thyagraj to find alternatives to 19 banned SUP items across the Capital. These include plastic cutlery, glasses, plates, candy and ice cream sticks, polythene carry bags, and plastic films and wrappers.

Jigish Doshi, president, Plastindia Foundation, said, “Business units manufacturing standalone products which fall under the banned category will face unprecedented economic issues. The government needs to extend its support in terms of policy and fiscal incentives.