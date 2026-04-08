New Delhi, The National Green Tribunal has asserted that its order directing GPS tracking systems fitting applies to tankers supplying groundwater for commercial purposes, as well as tankers transporting STP-treated water. GPS also mandatory for tankers carrying STP-treated water in NCT: NGT

Treated water is a byproduct of Sewage Treatment Plant , and used for non-potable purposes, such as construction, horticulture, road sprinkling and similar activities, to reduce dependence on groundwater and promote sustainable water use.

On May 28 last year, the tribunal had mandated the use of only GPS-fitted tankers in Delhi, following which a plea was filed by some private transporters seeking clarification whether its order pertained only to the extraction, transport, and sale of groundwater, and not to tankers carrying treated sewage water.

In an order dated April 6, a bench of judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad said, "We clarify that the order dated May 28, 2025, passed by this tribunal applies to tankers transporting STP-treated water also."

The bench ordered the Delhi Jal Board and owners of the tankers to ensure compliance with the order.

The tribunal also issued additional directions to fill the gaps in the monitoring mechanism.

"The DJB must issue a gate pass and a transit pass in duplicate at the time of filling of the tanker with STP-treated water and must give one copy to the tanker driver and maintain the second copy in its record," it said.

The bench said the board must also maintain proper records in chronological order, with serialised entries for all tankers supplied with STP-treated water, including the owner's name, driver's name, number of tankers, and quantity of STP-treated water.

"In case of failure to do so, the CEO, DJB, concerned officer, and concerned official will be liable to be prosecuted for non-compliance with the orders of this tribunal," it said.

Criminal prosecution would be a part of such proceedings, it said.

The tribunal mandated that the driver must carry at all times copies of the documents, including the gate pass and transit pass issued by DJB, and failure to show them would result in criminal action.

It directed that a copy of the order be sent to Delhi's chief secretary, DJB's CEO and city policy commissioner for compliance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.