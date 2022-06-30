Gujarat BJP delegation wraps up inspection of Delhi school, hospitals
A 17-member delegation from the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was in the national capital to “expose the reality” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Delhi model of governance, concluded their inspection of Delhi government schools and hospitals on Wednesday, even as chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed a hope that they would take lessons from Delhi to improve the educational and health-care systems in their state.
“Many senior members of the Gujarat BJP have come to Delhi to visit schools and mohalla clinics; I’m hoping that they take lessons from Delhi’s outstanding educational and health-care systems and implement them in Gujarat. India will only progress once we all learn from each other,” Kejriwal said in a tweet on Wednesday.
The BJP delegation visited a few Delhi government schools and hospitals over two days and was scheduled to address a press conference to “expose” the truth of AAP’s governance model on Wednesday evening, but it was later cancelled.
A group of AAP MLAs said they were waiting at a government school on Rouse Avenue in anticipation of the delegation so that they could explain Delhi’s education model to the BJP leaders. AAP MLA Atishi said the Gujarat government school infrastructure is in a shambles and the delegation should visit the Rouse Avenue school to see what a world-class school looks like.
-
Yamuna water level lowest since 1965, most areas to face crisis
New Delhi: The water level in Yamuna on Wednesday was measured at 666.80 feet – the lowest since 1965 – the Delhi Jal Board said, warning water supply will remain hit across several areas in north, west, central, south Delhi as well as locations in New Delhi and the Delhi Cantonment. Delhi has been facing a water shortage for nearly two months now, with the problem first surfacing in April.
-
27% water samples taken this year fail safety tests
At least 27% of the drinking water samples collected by the health department from different sources across the city this year have failed the safety tests and were unfit for consumption with officials claiming that most of the failed samples were checked for contaminants, which majorly included faecal matter that causes a large number of water-borne diseases. Around 22.86% of the water samples collected this month till June 28 failed to pass the safety tests.
-
15-yr-old boy’s demise ruled Covid death; first in Gzb in four months
A 15-year-old boy from Modinagar, who died of lung infection, became the first confirmed case of Covid death reported from the district since February 6, officials of the health department said on Wednesday. Last week, a seven-year-old girl from Ghaziabad with severe health complications died at Postgraduate Institute of Child Health in Noida and officials said that she too tested positive for Covid. The district reported 1,043 Covid-19 cases till June 29.
-
Vivek Phansalkar appointed as next Mumbai police commissioner
Amid the political turmoil in the state, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on Wednesday appointed Vivek Phansalkar as the next Mumbai police commissioner. He will take charge on Thursday as the current city police chief, Sanjay Pandey, is retiring that day. The state home department issued an order in the evening, declaring the name of a 1989-batch Indian Police Service officer, Phansalkar.
-
Prayagraj lad helping poor kids carve bright future through his edtech startup
An Edtech startup set up by a former student of United College of Engineering and Research, Naini has adopted around 800 students of Sonbhadra and Prayagraj districts to help them carve a bright future for themselves. Our startup has recently adopted 800 students from Banwasi Seva Ashram in Sonbhadra and from slums of Prayagraj, to serve them with complete tech resources, totally free of cost, the founder of the firm, Pandeyush Kumar Pandey added.
