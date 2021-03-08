Gurdwara body starts dialysis hub

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday inaugurated a 101-bed dialysis facility for patients with renal failure at Bala Sahib hospital complex in Sarai Kale Khan.

The Panth Ratan Baba Harban Singh Ji Dialysis block in Bala Sahib hospital complex started treating patients from Sunday. The block will operate round the clock and will provide dialysis to 500 patients daily. DSGMC said the facility is the largest in the country, adding that the centre’s capacity will be increased to 1,000 beds.

Giving details of the new hospital block, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “We have got the latest dialysis machines. The treatment will be free and we don’t have a billing desk in the hospital. We want to provide the best quality treatment to kidney patients. Any kidney patient in need of dialysis can come here and get treated; it is open to people from all religions.”

DSGMC members said patients will only have to get necessary documents. A team of specialists will monitor the patients at the facility.

The hospital block has huge halls with dialysis machines attached to each bed. It also has semi-private room facilities. Sirsa said special arrangements will be made to cater to dialysis patients with coronavirus disease. He also said free services to people will be provided from the Corporate Social Responsibility funds of corporate houses, contributions from those who are willing to pay for such initiatives and various government schemes. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was also present at the inauguration of the facility.