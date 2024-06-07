Gurugram civic body cancels permit of private firm dealing with C&D waste

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has cancelled the contract of a private company that was responsible for handling and safe disposal of construction and demolition waste in the city, officials said. They added that a fresh state-wide tender will now be floated by the end of this month. The corporation had recently sent a proposal for enforcement, door-to-door collection and processing of construction waste to ULB department for approval. (HT Photo)

MCG officials aware of the matter said it had begun the process for a fresh tender after the urban local bodies (ULB) department sought a clarification regarding the participation of a company which is under investigation allegedly transporting waste on scooters and buses.

The corporation had recently sent a proposal for enforcement, door-to-door collection and processing of construction waste to ULB department for approval. A meeting of the senior ULB officials was convened last month, where it was discussed that a comprehensive tender or proposal will be drafted for management of C&D waste in the city, said officials.

Gurugram generates 1,000 metric tonnes of C&D waste daily, which is indiscriminately dumped across the city. The problem has become acute since 2022, when a waste collection agency was removed by MCG. The resulting lacuna exacerbated the problem, leaving residents and local authorities grappling with the environmental and health impacts of tonnes of waste. Then, the cancellation of the tender and the subsequent delay in finding a new agency ensured that the city continued to suffer from poor waste management.

Senior civic officials said that the decision to issue a state-wide tender aims to streamline the process and ensure a more comprehensive approach to waste management. However, it also means that residents of Gurugram will have to wait longer for a solution to the ongoing C&D waste crisis.

The officials said they have decided to cancel the recently concluded tender for the collection, transportation, and management of construction and demolition (C&D) waste in the city. The tender, initially floated on February 9, 2024, saw competitive bids from four companies through an e-tendering process, with the lowest bid coming from Pragati AL Natural Resources Pvt Ltd at ₹162 per tonne.

The rate was further negotiated to ₹160 per tonne, and a Letter of Intent (LOI) was issued to the company on March 16, this year.

The officials said that according to the tender conditions, Pragati AL Natural Resources would have charged ₹112 per tonne for legacy waste collection, nearly 70% lower than the rate paid by the civic body to another private company for similar services within a 15-km radius from the processing plant at Basai.

However the tender was cancelled abruptly. A spokesperson for Pragati said several accusations were made with an intent to defame the company’s reputation but nothing was found against them. “We have been unfairly treated as the tender was recalled, despite an offer to set up a mobile processing plant free of cost. We believe that implementing the tender will significantly reduce illegal dumping, as lower rates [offered by the company] will discourage people from using unauthorised tractor trolleys [to dump C&D waste],” the spokesperson said.

City residents and environmental advocates say that the gap in appointing a new agency for managing C&D waste can have implications for Gurugram’s environmental health and urban cleanliness.

Nijesh Manderna, MCG executive engineer, said that Pragati can participate in the tender again since the request for standard proposal (RFP) will now be decided for the entire state, and not taken up district wise. “Since the company is not blacklisted or barred, they cab participate in the bid again,” he said.

Manderna said the new tender process is not against the company but to bring more clarity and transparency across the state. “A stand document will be prepared for the state and all districts will follow the same,” he said.

Joginder Singh, former president of Sector 57 RWA, said C&D waste is all over the city. “Before the new company could start work, their tender has been cancelled. Now it will take another few months for a new concessionaire to come and till then, the situation will worsen. The complaints are not heard and we have been paying out of our pockets to get C&D waste disposed of,” he said.

Ruchika Sethi Takkar, founder member of Why Waste Your Waste, a civil society movement for a zero-waste city, called for immediate action from the directorate of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) to address the rampant dumping of C&D waste throughout the city. “We urgently seek the implementation of the C&D Waste Management Rules, 2016, to prevent indiscriminate dumping,” she said.

Takkar said that private “malba” transporters, who charge builders significant fees, are dumping waste in open spaces to maximise profits. “This lawlessness poses a public and environmental health hazard. While taking punitive action against rule violators, MCG should also encourage builders to recycle and utilize the waste generated,” she said.