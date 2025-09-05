Gurugram on rain alert for 3 hours, Delhi commuters battle waterlogging | Updates

Heavy rain accompanied with thundershowers is very likely to occur at few places over Faridabad, Gurugram and several other places in Haryana over the next three hours, the NDMA said in an alert message at around 10:40 am on Friday. Several roads across Gurugram continue to remain flooded amid persistent rainfall in the region. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Apart from Gurugram and Faridabad, the heavy rain alert was issued for Jhajjar, Jind, Karnal, Kurukshetra and several other towns as well.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) alert, issued via SMS, said, "Rainfall with Heavy Rain, thundershowers is very likely to occur at few places over Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Jind, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sonipat, Yamunanagar in next 3 hours."

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, the district-wise warnings show a yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and squalls in Gurugram, Faridabad, Yamunanagar, Mewat, Palwal, Rewari and Mahendragarh.

Additionally, Delhi's regional Met centre said that light intermittent rainfall or drizzle is very likely in Haryana's Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Panipat and Gohana, Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla and Khatauli, and Rajasthan's Rajgarh in the next two hours.

In the past few days, persistent showers have heavily flooded the roads of Gurugram, with many areas partially submerging in the rainwater. Many offices in the district have issued 'work from home' orders for their employees, while schools had earlier ordered administrations to conduct online classes.

As for Delhi, IMD predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. The minimum temperature is likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to be at 34 degrees Celsius.

The capital's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 67 at 8 am on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna River continued to flow in spate in Delhi as the water level at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge, which is considered a benchmark, stood at 207.31 metres at 8 am, slightly receding from Thursday night's 207.4 metres.

However, officials warned that the threat from the floodwater remained. Several areas across the capital, including Civil Lines, continued experiencing major waterlogging problems.

Authorities have moved residents of the low-lying areas to relief camps in Mayur Vihar-1 and other locations.