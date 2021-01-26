IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 50% of Delhi population has Covid antibodies: What the latest sero survey shows
Representational Image. (HT file)
Representational Image. (HT file)
delhi news

50% of Delhi population has Covid antibodies: What the latest sero survey shows

For an infection like Covid-19, it is thought that herd immunity would be achieved when there is a seroprevalence between 60 and 80%
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:28 AM IST

At least half of Delhi’s population may have been exposed to the Sars-Cov-2 virus, the latest serological study in Delhi suggests. Here is what we know about the survey:

• 56% of the 28,000 people sampled during a citywide survey tested positive for antibodies.

• The number was particularly high in the south-east district at 62%, and now appears to fall in a territory that experts believe is close to the herd immunity threshold.

• Herd immunity is when enough people have immunity – estimated to be 60-80% of the population in the case of Sars-Cov-2 – to a disease that leaves very few vulnerable people for it to spread to, slowing an outbreak.

• The figures are as per a preliminary report of the fifth round of serological surveillance that was submitted to the Delhi health secretary on Monday.

Also read | India reports less than 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally over 10.76 million

• The detailed report is likely to be submitted by researchers conducting the study from Maulana Azad Medical College by January 28.

• The survey was conducted between January 11 and 21.

• Experts said the survey’s results are in sync with infection trends seen in the capital

• The city went through its worst phase of the outbreak late October and early November, and the number of new infections has now plummeted to a level not seen since when Delhi was still in some form of a lockdown in the summer.

• A seroprevalence of 56% would mean a good number of people have been exposed to the infection.

• For an infection like Covid-19, it is thought that herd immunity would be achieved when there is a seroprevalence between 60 and 80%.

• A mathematical model by the universities of Nottingham and Stockholm has shown that the number could be in the low 40s in the context of restrictions in place to slow the spread of Covid-19.

• Studies have shown that even in those without detectable amounts of antibodies, there is still some protection from the infection.

• This means the spread of the disease will be very slow and there is unlikely to be a surge in cases in the near future especially with the vaccination drive now adding to the number of people protected against the disease.

• The latest figure indicates an over 30 percentage point jump over the last sero survey that was conducted in October, before the city entered the third wave of infections.

• Serological studies can be tricky to carry out and read, with sampling design and quality of kits holding a large influence on the outcomes.

• Scientists have also cautioned that herd immunity as a concept has not been studied in the context of natural infection, and only refers to protection brought on by vaccines.

• The concept of herd immunity does not hold when you talk about natural infection.

• Herd immunity is calculated as 1-1/R0 only in the case of vaccine-induced immunity. In case of a natural infection, anyone who is infected also passes it on to others, which is not the case with vaccinations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Representational image. (ANI)
Representational image. (ANI)
delhi news

Delhi’s air quality slips, no change expected for the next 2 days: IMD

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, was recorded as 2.1 degrees Celsius
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers from Singhu border march towards Delhi for tractor rally. (HT Photo)
Farmers from Singhu border march towards Delhi for tractor rally. (HT Photo)
india news

Tractors fall short, protesters from Singhu border set on foot to Delhi: Farmers

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Tractors, many of which were decorated with the colours of the national flag, have been stacked with food and water as farmers from all borders will join the rally this afternoon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file)
Representational Image. (HT file)
delhi news

50% of Delhi population has Covid antibodies: What the latest sero survey shows

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:28 AM IST
For an infection like Covid-19, it is thought that herd immunity would be achieved when there is a seroprevalence between 60 and 80%
READ FULL STORY
Close
An artist paints a wall in support of protesting farmers, at Singhu border in New Delhi on January 25. (ANI)
An artist paints a wall in support of protesting farmers, at Singhu border in New Delhi on January 25. (ANI)
delhi news

All you need to know about farmers’ Republic Day tractor rally

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:07 AM IST
The procession will be taken along three routes centered around the farmer protest sites of Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers ahead of their tractor rally on Republic Day, at Tikri border in Delhi on January 25. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Farmers ahead of their tractor rally on Republic Day, at Tikri border in Delhi on January 25. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Farmers' tractors ready with tricolour for rally after R-Day parade in Delhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:03 AM IST
To ensure the tractor parade remains peaceful, farmers have formed groups to look after security.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers gather to take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of Republic Day at Singhu border near Delhi.(Reuters Photo )
Farmers gather to take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of Republic Day at Singhu border near Delhi.(Reuters Photo )
india news

LIVE: Protesting farmers remove police barricades at Mukarba Chowk in Delhi

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:35 AM IST
The protesters who were camping at Delhi’s Singhu border have begun their march into the Capital. Follow live updates here
READ FULL STORY
People warm themselves around a bonfire on a cold winter morning at Mayur Vihar, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
People warm themselves around a bonfire on a cold winter morning at Mayur Vihar, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi: Minimum temperature drops to 2.1 degrees Celsius; moderate fog over city

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:55 AM IST
Cold, dry northwesterly winds have set in over the northern plains and adjoining parts of central India which are likely to persist for the next three or four days
READ FULL STORY
Close
The river slices through the Capital, travelling from Haryana to UP. Most Delhiites, however, experience it as a bridge to be crossed.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
The river slices through the Capital, travelling from Haryana to UP. Most Delhiites, however, experience it as a bridge to be crossed.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Like chai by the Seine

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:30 AM IST
  • A cafe that gives a most glorious view of the city’s river—the Yamuna
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample from a child for coronavirus testing at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker collects a swab sample from a child for coronavirus testing at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

‘Over half of city may have Covid antibodies’: Experts say after 5th sero-survey

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:16 AM IST
  • The number was particularly high in the south-east district at 62%, the people said, and now appears to fall in a territory that experts believe is close to the herd immunity threshold.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Resident doctors hold placards during a protest against the nonpayment of their salaries at Kasturba Hospital in Daryaganj, New Delhi in October 2020. ( Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times File Photo)
Resident doctors hold placards during a protest against the nonpayment of their salaries at Kasturba Hospital in Daryaganj, New Delhi in October 2020. ( Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times File Photo)
delhi news

Doctors at Kasturba hospital threaten strike from Feb 1 over unpaid salaries

By Ashish Mishra, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:39 AM IST
A formal announcement about the strike is likely to be made by the doctors’ association after a meeting on January 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveils an Ashokan Pillar on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day in the premises of the Delhi Legislative Assembly in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveils an Ashokan Pillar on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day in the premises of the Delhi Legislative Assembly in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Doorstep delivery of rations in Delhi by March this year: CM Arvind Kejriwal

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:09 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government’s ambitious doorstep delivery of ration service will be launched by March, and all of the residents of the city will get health cards by the end of this year, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday, during an address at a Republic Day event at the Delhi secretariat
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

HC allows DDA to declare results of e-auction of 3 plots that was stayed for want of parking

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:43 PM IST
The Delhi high court on Monday allowed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to publish the results of the e-auction of three commercial plots at the District Centre in Netaji Subhash Place, after the agency admitted that there was a deficiency of parking, to address which it would construct additional parking space on six plots
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police had also said the rally would be expected to end by Tuesday itself if there were just about 30,000 tractors.(PTI Photo)
The police had also said the rally would be expected to end by Tuesday itself if there were just about 30,000 tractors.(PTI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi Police says it will ensure that farmers stick to rally route

By shiv sunny, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:06 AM IST
New Delhi: Only 5,000 farmers on 5,000 tractors will be allowed into Delhi for the tractor rally scheduled for Tuesday, according to the terms and conditions mentioned in the no-objection certificate (NOC) issued by the Delhi Police on Monday, but the police said that practically all tractors joining the rally will be allowed to enter the national capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers have taken special care to clean their tractors and put up flags and banners.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
Farmers have taken special care to clean their tractors and put up flags and banners.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Gleaming tractors add to buzz at borders

By Kainat Sarfaraz, Fareeha Iftikhar, karn pratap singh, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:49 AM IST
Tuesday’s event coincides with the two-month anniversary of the farmers’ agitation which began on November 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police identified the dead men as Shafiq Shaukat, 36, and Shakeel Ali, 46. Both lived in Jafrabad in north-east Delhi.(HT Archive)
The police identified the dead men as Shafiq Shaukat, 36, and Shakeel Ali, 46. Both lived in Jafrabad in north-east Delhi.(HT Archive)
delhi news

‘Freak accident’: Two workers die after falling off 3rd floor of factory

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:20 AM IST
While an FIR pertaining to causing death by negligence has been registered, the officer said prima facie, no third person was responsible for their deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP