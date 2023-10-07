News / Cities / Delhi News / Harassment allegations motivated: Former WFI chief to Delhi court

Harassment allegations motivated: Former WFI chief to Delhi court

ByDeepankar Malviya
Oct 08, 2023 03:16 AM IST

The court will continue hearing arguments on the charges on October 16.

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday refuted sexual harassment allegations levelled against him, saying that they are “cosmetic” and “motivated”.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says the charges are “cosmetic” (HT Archive)
Singh made the submission before a the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal as it heard the arguments on the charges levelled by six female wrestlers.

Singh’s counsel, advocate Rajiv Mohan, further submitted that the FIR in the case was filed on April 28, 2023, but there are no incidents of that date. He also claimed that pressure was built on the police and time was not given to conduct preliminary inquiry and collect evidence in the case in a fair manner.

The court, after hearing the arguments partly, listed the matter for further hearing on the point of arguments on charge on October 16, when arguments on behalf of Singh and another WFI official Vinod Tomar will continue.

Delhi Police had filed a 1,599-page chargesheet on June 15 against Singh and Tomar detailing the various allegations made by six female wrestlers. The court took cognizance of it on July 7 and issued summons to both.

Singh is facing charges under sections 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354A and 354D (stalking), while the police had framed charges against Tomar under sections 354, 354A, 109 (abetment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) IPC.

