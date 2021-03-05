HC dismisses plea questioning appointment of Jamia V-C
The Delhi high court on Friday upheld the appointment of Najma Akhtar as the current vice-chancellor of Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) and said the selection was justified.
Justice V Kameswar Rao said the plea by M Ethesham-Ul-Haque, an alumnus of Faculty of Law, JMI, has not shown any provision of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations or the JMI Act that has been flouted while appointing Akhtar as the V-C.
The court highlighted the position of law that it cannot sit in appeal over the decision taken by the search committee, set up to select the most suitable candidate for the post.
“Rather, the scope is limited to judicial review of the decision whereby the court is only concerned with whether the incumbent possessed qualification for the appointment and the manner in which the appointment came to be made or whether the procedure adopted was fair, just and reasonable…The above discussion shows the appointment of respondent no.2 (Akhtar) is justified. I do not see any merit in the petition. The petition is dismissed,” the judge said.
Haque, through advocate Mobashshir Sarwar, had challenged the appointment of Akhtar, claiming that there were violations of regulations issued by the UGC and also under the JMI Act.
Akhtar, through advocate Pritish Sabharwal, had contended that the petitioner had failed to point out a single statutory violation in the appointment process.
