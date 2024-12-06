HC issues contempt notices to Delhi govt officials for not unclogging drain

The Delhi high court on Friday issued contempt notices to officials of the Delhi government for failing to remove garbage and other obstructions from the Maharani Bagh drain near Taimur Nagar. The photos which have been placed on record speak for themselves, the court said. (HT Archive)

The bench headed by justice Pratibha M Singh issued show cause notices of contempt to the special secretaries of Delhi government’s Integrated Drain Management Cell (IDMC) and Irrigation and Flood Control Department as they failed to comply with its order to remove the same.

On November 12, the high court had directed IDMC’s special secretary to examine the issue regarding removal of obstruction from the said drain to ensure smooth flow of water in the Yamuna. On November 29, the high court had again directed the Delhi government to ensure that all the concerned statutory authorities clean the portions of the Taimur Nagar drain to enable unhindered flow of water from the drain to the river.

Taking a dim view over the failure of authorities to comply with its directions, the bench, also comprising justice Manmeet PS Arora, said that its directions were not only being ignored but “violated with impunity” and the residents of the Capital were bearing the cost of clogging.

The court also sought the personal presence of the two officials on December 20 when the matter will be heard next.

“The photos which have been placed on record speak for themselves. None of the areas has been cleaned and there is no equipment for the drain also which is present. Clearly the orders of the court are not just being ignored but are being violated with impunity. The cost of these drains being clogged allowing waterlogging is to be borne by the residents of Delhi. The status cannot continue as it is,” the bench said.

The court added, “That too in blatant disregard of the order of this court. The violation is on the face of the court and this is a case of res ispa loquitor (the thing speaks for itself). Accordingly, let notice be issued specifying as to why contempt action should not be initiated against the Special Secretary, Integrated Drain Management Cell (IDMC) and the Special Secretary, irrigation and flood control department, GNCTD shall be filed in response to this notice within three days. Both the officials shall be present.”

The court expressed concerns while responding to pleas in which it had taken suo motu cognizance of the waterlogging problem in the Capital and also filed by citizens who were adversely affected by the flooding and water logging during the 2024 monsoon.