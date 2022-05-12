HC seeks response of police on plea by Delhi riots accused
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought response of the city police on the bail plea by student activist Gulfisha Fatima in a case concerning the larger conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020.
A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar issued notice to the police on the petition challenging a trial court’s order dismissing the bail plea of Fatima in the case.
The bench listed the matter for further hearing on July 14, and said “we have to go through the allegations levelled against you (fatima)”.
The counsel appearing for the activist sought bail, saying she has been in custody for the last over two years. Fatima has challenged the trial court’s March 16 order by which her bail plea was dismissed. Besides her, the trial court had also rejected the bail application on another co-accused Tasleem Ahmed.
Fatima and Ahmed, along with several others, have been booked under the anti-terror law — Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) — in the case for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.
The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Activist Khalid Saifi, Umar Khalid, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the stringent law in the case.
Rain shortfall has kept Delhi’s air ‘poor’ for most of summer
New Delhi: Delhi has seen more 'poor' and 'very poor' days than 'moderate' or satisfactory' days since March this year, as experts said that air pollution is not more a winter-specific problem and called for a year-round action plan to tackle air pollution in the city. The Delhi government last month formulated a 14-point action plan to combat air pollution during summer.
Tablighi Jamaat foreigners can’t claim right to enter India: Centre
New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday defended its decision to blacklist 960 foreigners who of 35 countries who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi in March 2020, saying they cannot claim a fundamental right to enter the country. The Centre decided to blacklist the foreigners in April 2020. Mehta, however, argued that procedure prescribed under law permits Centre to issue directions asking a non-citizen to leave the country.
DMER committee rejects minor’s plea to donate part of liver to father
Mumbai The committee set up by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research to consider and decide on the application of a minor seeking to donate a part of her liver to treat her father who suffered a hepatic failure, in its detailed order, rejected the plea and said that the mother and daughter might not be aware of the dangers in such a transplant. In light of these observations, the committee rejected the permission.
‘BJP office-bearers to discuss central govt policies with people’
VARANASI Bharatiya Janata Party's national general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh said here on Wednesday that BJP office-bearers would discuss various developmental works with the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, farmers, youth, women and minorities as well as various sections of the society for 75 hours during the “Service, Good Governance and Garib Kalyan Fortnight” to be celebrated from May 30 to June 15.
75 ponds in Ghaziabad set for revival under Centre’s ‘Amrit Sarovar’ scheme
The district administration has identified 75 ponds for revival/rejuvenation as part of the Centre's 'Mission Amrit Sarovar' initiative and the work on these ponds is likely to begin in the next 15 days, said officials in the know of the matter. The objective of the Mission Amrit Sarovar is “construction/development” of at least 75 ponds in every district of the country.
