HC stays trial against Delhi BJP leader in defamation suit by Sisodia

Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:17 AM IST

The defamation complaint by Sisodia had been filed against six BJP leaders -- MPs Hans, Manoj Tiwari and Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, legislators Sirsa and Vijender Gupta, and party spokesperson Harish Khurana

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had filed a defamation suit against Delhi BJP leaders for making corruption charges against him. (ANI)
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had filed a defamation suit against Delhi BJP leaders for making corruption charges against him.
The Delhi high court on Friday halted proceedings in a trial court against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Harish Khurana in a defamation case filed against them by Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

The defamation complaint by Sisodia had been filed against six BJP leaders -- MPs Hans, Manoj Tiwari and Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, legislators Sirsa and Vijender Gupta, and party spokesperson Harish Khurana -- for allegedly making corruption charges against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in relation to Delhi government schools, claiming that the accusations were made with an intention to harm and damage his reputation and goodwill.

A trial court had on November 28, 2019 passed an order summoning Khurana and others as accused in the case. The accused were earlier granted bail after they appeared before the trial court.

On Friday, justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma sought Sisodia’s response on Khurana’s challenge to the trial court order and posted the matter for further hearing on March 10, when the petitions by co-accused Hans and Manjinder Singh Sirsa are also listed.

The high court had on January 5 stayed the trial court proceedings against Hans and Sirsa in the case, and Khurana’s counsel submitted that and a similar order be passed on his petition.

“Issue notice…Respondent may file reply to the petition and the stay application. In the meanwhile, the proceedings qua the present petitioner (Khurana) be stayed,” the high court said.

Saturday, January 21, 2023
