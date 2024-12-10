Heavy transport vehicles involved in almost one fatal accident every two days in Delhi

New Delhi Trucks are allowed into the Capital between 11pm and 7am. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Heavy transport vehicles (HTVs), such as trucks, trailers and containers, have been involved in almost one fatal road accident every other day till November this year, according to Delhi Traffic Police data. As many as 163 people were killed in 157 fatal road crashes, police said.

Last year, there was an average of 16 on-road collisions every day, leading to four fatalities, and of these, HTV accounted for 13.27% of the incidents—second only to 46% or 659 of 1,432 fatal accidents in 2023 caused by unidentified vehicles—accounting for 190 fatal accidents, according to the data.

In 2022, HTVs accounted for 430 of 5,652 on-road collisions, accounting for 8% of fatalities, police said, adding that the trend was on an upward curve. Then, taxis and jeeps accounted for the most, at 27%, of the collisions, followed by two-wheelers, which accounted for 14%.

Police said that fatal accidents caused by HTVs generally take place between 10pm and 2am, as evidenced by 61 fatal incidents last year and the fact that HTVs are only allowed into Delhi between 11pm and 7am.

On Monday, around 4.30am, three people who had disembarked from a bus at Mahipalpur in southwest Delhi were mowed down by an allegedly speeding truck on the national highway 48 while they were in the process of removing their luggage from the storage compartment of the bus. Although the reason behind the mishap was yet to be ascertained, police were certain that the truck was speeding and speculated that the driver may have failed to notice the parked bus.

Hot spots

Roads falling under the Nangloi, Samaypur Badli, Narela, Sarita Vihar and Shalimar Bagh traffic circles reported the maximum number of fatal road crashes involving trucks last year, data showed. Of these five circles, except Sarita Vihar circle in south Delhi, the other four traffic circles are in the northern and western parts of the city.

“The analysis of fatal road crashes caused by trucks and similar heavy goods carrying vehicles suggests that maximum such accidents happen on national highways, Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, apart from stretches that are wider and isolated, as drivers of such vehicles tend to drive rashly and speedily,” a senior traffic police officer, who asked not to be named, said.

Police identified Mahipalpur Road, where the latest incident was reported from, as a hot spot, as it accounted for 19 fatal crashes in each of 2023 and 2022, and 14 fatal crashes in 2021, according to police data. They added that the Mahipalpur Road was also among the top 25 vulnerable roads for pedestrians in 2023, with eight crashes during the day and three at night.

According to the report, this road witnesses a higher number of crashes due to the high movement of HTV between states. “Dhaula Kuan is the region around the junction point of NH-8 and Ring Road. NH-8 and Ring Road witness movement of high speed as well as heavy vehicles including HTVs, etc. There is a junction of interstate bus halting points and HTVs are the main offending vehicles,” the 2023 report said.

Causes

Additional commissioner of police (traffic zone 2) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said that trucks moving at high speed, drivers operating under the influence of alcohol, and poorly lit stretches are the key causes of accidents involving HTVs. “There are other factors also that lead to road crashes by HTVs, especially during winter, when fog prevails on roads. Many traffic signals are put on blinking mode and fewer traffic personnel are deployed on streets during night,” he said.

Experts cited a combination of factors, but said speeding and low visibility were the key factors.

“At night, just about 15% of the usual traffic is moving. So, the speeds are already high while the visibility is relatively lower. Additionally, HTV drivers, especially those travelling longer distances, often drive under the influence of alcohol at night. Sometimes, there are also geometrical problems with the area, or it may not be well illuminated,” said S Velmurugan, chief scientist and head of the traffic engineering and safety division at the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI).

He said that strict monitoring and vigilance by physical checking and electronic monitoring by cameras can help reduce such cases. “Monitoring should not only be by issuing challans. These vehicle drivers should also be intercepted, and the vehicles should be seized to act as a deterrent for future cases,” said Velmurugan.

ACP Gupta said: “The Delhi Traffic Police take several measures to curb such road accidents by HTVs during night. The accident-prone roads and the prevailing issues such as poor lighting, and absence of speed calming devices such as rumble strips are identified and accordingly rectified through the agencies concerned. We have been installing over-speed detection cameras to detect and prosecute vehicles violating traffic norms.”

According to traffic police, driver’s fitness, vehicle roadworthiness, public education, training and good road infrastructure are measures that can help reduce accidents at night.

“The vision distance at night reduces as compared to daytime. Hence, regular checkups are recommended to prevent night blindness. Avoiding driving after drinking can also bring down the crashes significantly. A well-maintained vehicle will allow for safer driving at night and reduce the risks for vehicle occupants and road users. Use of reflectors on cycles and other vehicles, especially during breakdown, and the use of reflective jackets by cyclists can help in preventing nighttime crashes,” another traffic police officer said.