High-tension wires: A dangerous spectre hangs over Delhi colonies

A steady hum fills the air on a 600m-long road that bisects Shaheen Bagh into two equal halves. The sound is so constant that it has become part of the background noise of daily life for residents. The source of this eerie noise lies in the street’s no-nonsense name: High Tension Marg. High tension wires above residential houses in Ganesh Nagar on Monday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Above this road runs a 220KV high-tension transmission line, its cables brushing alarmingly close to balconies, windows, and a bustling marketplace. The road divides the neighbourhood neatly into two—houses on one side, a market on the other—while the power lines loom overhead, a silent but intrusive presence that has crept into the rhythm of daily life.

According to Central Electricity Authority (CEA) regulations, high-tension transmission lines should have a 35m right of way on each side. But at High Tension Marg, the situation is far from ideal. At certain points, the power lines are within arm’s reach of some homes.

The transmission towers, positioned in the middle of the road, double as storage spots for vegetable and fruit vendors, and platforms for illegal hoardings. Most double-storey houses stand barely 4-5 feet from the wires, their precarious closeness sparking growing concern among residents.

Md Irfan, 46, a shopkeeper at Shaheen Bagh D Block, said injuries due to electrocution are not uncommon. “Last year, we had three such cases. There have also been multiple deaths,” he said.

Hairdresser Md Sameer said their fears increase when it rains. “There is no drainage in the area. Earlier this year, the entire street was flooded with rainwater, with these high-tension towers in the middle,” he said.

Ariba Khan, the councillor for Abul Fazal Enclave ward, which covers Shaheen Bagh, said successive governments have made promises about relocating the towers, but no action has been taken. “The towers were installed when this area was uninhabited, but now they pose a serious threat to so many lives. Relocation is urgently needed,” she said.

A citywide problem

Shaheen Bagh is not alone. High-tension transmission lines hang precariously close to homes across numerous unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

In November, two fatal electrocutions on the same day underscored the gravity of the issue. In Alipur, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy died after touching a low-hanging wire on his terrace. In Shahbad Dairy, a man working on his roof was electrocuted while fixing an iron grill.

In Delhi, high-tension transmission lines with a load of 220KV or above are under the jurisdiction of Delhi Transco Limited (DTL), one of the six entities formed in 2002 when the then Delhi Vidyut Board was unbundled. All transmission lines below this load come under power discoms.

A discom official said that CEA regulations are rampant, particularly in the city’s unauthorised colonies.

“These wires came up before these colonies were built. Construction directly underneath high-tension wires is illegal, but the encroachments have now made it nearly impossible to remove them,” said a DTL official.

“Some people are expanding their buildings vertically, while others have extended balconies or roofs — all of which often come precariously close to the power transmission lines,” the official said, on condition of anonymity.

Despite efforts to mitigate risks, including raising the height of some power lines, unauthorized construction continues unchecked. “Even after raising the lines, new floors are added to buildings, bringing them dangerously close again,” said another official.

Notices issued to residents in these areas have had little impact, with civic agencies citing resistance from locals whenever enforcement is attempted.

A spokesperson for BSES, which supplies power to south, central, west and east Delhi, said over 60,000 notices have been issued to residents for such encroachments. In north Delhi, similar notices have been issued by Tata Power DDL.

“High-tension wires are an important cog of the electrical installation and distribution network. However, unauthorised colonies have proliferated in the vicinity of these lines, increasing safety and operational concerns. It is essential that civic agencies take action to implement necessary measures, as relocating high-tension infrastructure is generally not feasible,” a spokesperson for Tata Power DDL said.

DTL has identified over 50 problem areas in the city and continues to issue notices and coordinate with land-owning agencies to remove encroachments. However, progress remains slow.

For the residents of Shaheen Bagh, these assurances do little to ease their anxiety. “Every day, we live with the fear of accidents. The towers are a ticking time bomb, and the hum of those wires is a constant reminder,” said Md Irfan.

