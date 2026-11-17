New Delhi: Renowned Hindustani classical vocalist duo, the late Pandit Rajan Mishra and Pandit Sajan Mishra, will be honoured with the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s (SBKK) prestigious Sumitra Charat Ram Award for Lifetime Achievement at Kamani Auditorium on Tuesday. The award will be conferred posthumously on Pandit Rajan Mishra, who passed away in 2021, while Pandit Sajan Mishra will receive the honour from Padma Vibhushan awardee Sonal Mansingh in recognition of the duo’s invaluable contribution to the Banaras Gharana of Hindustani classical music. Hindustani classical vocalist duo to receive lifetime award

“The Mishra brothers have made an immense contribution to the Banaras Gharana of Hindustani classical music, enriching its legacy and adding significantly to India’s diverse and invaluable intangible cultural heritage,” said Gauri Keeling, daughter of late Sumitra Charat Ram.

The Mishra brothers’ acclaim extends far beyond India, with their extensive international tours taking the rich traditions of Hindustani classical music to audiences across the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Qatar, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Bangladesh.

The award was started by late eminent arts patron and SBKK founder Sumitra Charat Ram in 2010, with an aim to recognise artists who have made outstanding contributions to India’s classical performing arts landscape. Keeling, along with SBKK Chairperson Shobha Deepak Singh and two other members, forms the panel responsible for selecting the artists to be honoured with the award.