HT Impact: DDA to replace faulty pipelines at Dwarka’s Golf View after complaints

Days after residents of the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) premium Golf View Apartments in Dwarka complained of persistent leakages, damp walls and erratic water supply, the authority has floated an urgent tender to replace the entire internal water pipeline network. The ₹ 1.96-crore project will involve dismantling the existing multilayer composite (PE-AL-PE) pipes and installing a chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) system, which is considered more durable and corrosion-resistant. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The ₹1.96-crore project will involve dismantling the existing multilayer composite (PE-AL-PE) pipes and installing a chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) system, which is considered more durable and corrosion-resistant. The work, classified as “specialised”, will be executed on a turnkey basis, with the contractor responsible for the entire job. Completion is expected within four months.

The move follows mounting grievances from residents, also reported by Hindustan Times, about leaky pipelines causing seepage in walls, risks of water contamination, and repeated short-term repairs that failed to resolve the problem. The tender notice underscores the “prestigious and very urgent nature” of the work.

The replacement will cover all internal water distribution lines in the high income group (HIG) flats complex, built under DDA’s housing scheme in Sector 19B, Dwarka. Residents allege that the current PE-AL-PE system has been prone to joint failures and leaks.

“After reviewing the complaints, we have decided to replace all pipelines and use CPVC pipes that offer higher reliability, especially in multi-storey structures,” a DDA official said. The upgrade is expected to improve water pressure and quality, reduce leakage-related damage, and lower long-term maintenance costs, officials said.

As the work will be carried out in an occupied complex, the tender mandates coordination with the residents’ welfare association to minimise inconvenience. “We will try to schedule the work floor-wise or tower-wise and provide timely updates so residents can plan around water shutdowns,” the official added.

A visit by HT last week found large patches of plaster missing from building exteriors, exposed wiring and piping — some running through kitchen shelves — and widespread water damage from leaks. Construction material and debris were also seen scattered along the back lanes of the society.