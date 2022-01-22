HT Code-a-Thon ends on a high note: Six crowned winners of Olympiad

New Delhi: Over five months after the second edition of one of the country’s biggest coding Olympiads -- HT Code-a-thon -- was launched, six students from across the country were crowned winners and 12 others were declared runners-up as the results of the grand finale held on January 15 was declared on Thursday.

The winners were awarded a laptop, the first runner-ups received a tablet and a smartwatch each, and the second runner-ups were given a tablet.

The grand finale, held virtually on Thursday, was attended by Union minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar; Rajeev Beotra, executive director, HT Media; Vivek Varshney, founder, SpeEdLabs; Manoj Balachandran, head - CSR, IBM India and South Asia; and Deepali Naair, chief marketing officer, IBM India and South Asia, among others.

The experts noted that the new National Education Policy (NEP) also laid emphasis on holistic skill-based learning, and said that the skillsets acquired by students through coding would prepare them for jobs of the future.

While outlining the role played by technology during the pandemic, Chandrasekhar said that it was crucial to develop skills that would prepare the country for an increasingly digital future.

“The deeply disruptive Covid pandemic has taught the world and India that the future will see an increasingly accelerated digitisation of governments, businesses, and consumer lives. The accelerated digitisation presents a tremendous opportunity to India. We are at an intersection where both the opportunities and solutions to pursue those opportunities are present,” said Chandrasekhar.

He added that vocational training and vocational skilling had been integrated into the curriculum under the NEP and the need of the hour was to develop abilities needed for addressing emerging opportunities. “Among our younger generation and student communities, we need to create capabilities to address these emerging opportunities. The world and the globe are increasingly digitising, therefore, our youngsters can play a big role if offering the skill and talent base that the world requires. Coding skills are a very important part of the basket of abilities and capabilities that our youngsters need to have to go ahead,” said Chandrasekhar.

Varshney said that coding was a skill of the future and jobs across a wide spectrum would require computing skills going forward. “Coding is going to be the language of the future. Around 90% of jobs after five years will require some kind of computing skills. A basic understanding of coding will be important for individuals to perform and innovate,” said Varshney.

Balachandran said that by learning to code, youngsters will be able to excel in their respective fields. “Apart from being consumers of technology, we should also know how to create technology. That’s why programs such as the Code-a-thon make a huge difference. Such programmes and interventions to address the skill gap go a long way in shaping Digital India and Skill India mission,” said Balachandran.

During the five-month-long coding programme initiated by HT on August 31, 2021, students were trained through various modules, followed by a qualifier round and a final competition.

Mihika Ghai from Somerville School, Noida, was declared the winner in the north zone app development category, with Aanya Singh (Little Flowers Public School, East Delhi ) and Sanjeev Mehta (Delhi Public School, Noida) emerging as first and second runners-up respectively. In the south zone, Ajaay Akaash from KC High International School, Chennai, won the app development award, with Rajath Sukreeti (Harvest International School, Bengaluru) and Trisha Chauhan (Suyog Sunderji Wisdom School, Pune) as first and second runners-up respectively.

In the web development category, Springdales School student Navya Garg won the first prize while Veeranjay Singh (Ryan International School, Gurugram) and Akshat Gupta (Rukmini Devi Public School, North Delhi) were the first and second runners-up respectively in the north zone. In the south zone web development category, Mumbai-resident Saurish V Bihani (R N Podar School) won the event, with Anshveer Singh (Oberoi International School, Mumbai) and Param Dipak Vasoya (MKVV International Vidyalaya, Mumbai) emerging as first and second runners-up respectively.

In the game development category, Sahil Gupta from Somerville School, Greater Noida, won the first prize while Amogh Gupta (PIET Sanskriti Sr. Sec. School, Panipat) and Ashmeet Singh (Delhi Public School, Greater Faridabad) were the first and second runners-up respectively from the north zone. The south zone winner in the game development category is Mumbai-resident Shashwat Singhal (Reliance Foundation School, Navi Mumbai), with Tejas (Eggheads Education Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru ) and Ameeth Kulkarni (D.A.V. Public School, Thane) coming up as the first and second runners-up respectively.