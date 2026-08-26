IIT Delhi forms panel to probe student's death, alleged lapses

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Tuesday constituted an external inquiry committee to examine the circumstances leading to the death of a 31-year-old MSc Physics student, a day after hundreds of students protested on campus demanding “institutional accountability” and alleging lapses in the institute’s handling of his academic and mental health concerns. The deceased IIT Delhi student joined the MSc Physics programme in July 2025 and allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of the lecture hall complex on Saturday morning. (PTI)

“...the Institute recognises that every such tragic incident requires a thorough and independent examination. IIT Delhi is therefore constituting an external inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances leading to this tragic incident. The Institute will ensure that the committee is given the necessary mandate to examine the matter comprehensively and to identify any further measures that may be required to strengthen student support systems,” IIT Delhi said in a statement.

The institute also proposed appointing an external ombudsman to address student grievances that remain unresolved after going through existing internal mechanisms. The five-member inquiry panel includes former Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, AIIMS Delhi psychiatry department head Professor Pratap Sharma, two student representatives and the IIT-Delhi registrar, who will serve as secretary and convener. The committee has been asked to submit its report within two weeks.

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The development came a day after students gathered at the lecture hall complex around 9am and continued their protest till about 5pm.

The students demanded the resignation of the dean and associate deans of the students’ welfare office and the head of the physics department. Their charter also sought an independent investigation into alleged institutional lapses, ₹1 crore compensation for the deceased’s family and an assurance that no action would be taken against students who participated in the protest.

Police investigates student suicide The deceased student joined the MSc Physics programme in July 2025 and was residing at a campus hostel. He allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of the lecture hall complex on Saturday morning. Police have said no suicide note was recovered and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

A senior police officer said a case of abetment of suicide has been registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Kishangarh police station on a complaint received from IIT Delhi. “The FIR has been registered against unknown persons. Investigation has been taken up to ascertain the reason behind the student’s alleged extreme step,” the officer said.