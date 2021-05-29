IIT-D study on oxygen submitted to Delhi HC

The Delhi high court on Friday asked the state government to implement the recommendations of a study by IIT-Delhi to streamline the oxygen supply chain in the capital. The study was commissioned by the Delhi government on the suggestions of the court on May 5, to prepare for a possible third wave of Covid-19. Delhi government standing counsel (civil) Satyakam submitted the report to the high court on Friday.

The report, curated by IIT-Delhi’s Professor Sanjay Dhir, is based on information provided by the Delhi government on various aspects of the issue. It illustrates nine challenges that the Delhi government has to overcome in order to improve the oxygen infrastructure in the Capital -- oxygen storage capacity, supply of oxygen from outside Delhi, GNCTD IT portal for oxygen management & ICCC (Delhi) dashboard, compatibility of nozzles, re-fillers’ capacity evaluation, pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants, planning to set up of manufacturing units for oxygen production, shortage of cryogenic oxygen tankers, and scenario-building to plan infrastructure requirements for Covid-19 third wave.

Delhi government’s standing counsel Rahul Mehra said a 13-member task force is already working on preparations for the third wave. “On instructions, broadly, we are all on the same page. We will surely implement to the extent possible,” he said.