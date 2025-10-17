Illegal firecracker sales continue in Delhi, but few takers for licences

In markets from Sadar Bazar to Lajpat Nagar, vendors expressed that the new rule came too late. Firecrackers – green and otherwise – are already being sold in the open. The tepid response underscored how last-minute bureaucratic processes have done little to halt established market practices.

A day after the Supreme Court opened a narrow window for regulated Diwali celebrations, Delhi’s firecracker traders on Thursday responded with indifference to the government’s two-day drive, with only 15 traders across the city applying for temporary licenses to legally sell firecrackers in the Capital, police said.

A spot check by HT across several markets on Wednesday showed the Supreme Court’s guidelines being flouted in plain sight. Street vendors and shopkeepers displayed boxes of fireworks – from sparklers to aerial shots – without fear of scrutiny, three days before the official sale window opens. Traders said that this is a brief, lucrative season, and the risk of legal action feels distant.

One trader Chandni Chowk said: “We know what the court says. But Diwali comes once a year, and so does our chance to earn. Everyone is already selling. Why should we be the ones waiting in a queue for permission?”

The process of obtaining a temporary licence, however, is anything but simple, traders said. Traders must apply to one of Delhi’s 15 deputy commissioners of police, attach an affidavit, a fire department no-objection certificate, a site plan showing wiring and transformers nearby, and even a ₹200 bank draft. The form then goes to the local police station for verification. The window to apply – just two days long – has left traders scrambling.

Senior police officers said that confusion and lack of awareness have contributed to the poor response. In at least six of Delhi’s 15 police districts – New Delhi, Southeast, Dwarka, East, Northwest and Outer – not a single application was received. The southwest district received the most, a meagre three. Others reported one or two each.

“Despite public notices and social media announcements, many traders could not gather the documents within the short window,” said a senior officer.

In an attempt to boost legal participation, police have even started calling vendors who had licences in 2020, urging them to apply again. “We’ve even set up 24x7 helplines and a single-window ‘green cracker cell’ to help them,” said DCP (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar.

But on the ground, illegal sales continued. Many vendors say they have already set up shop and don’t see the benefit of applying for a licence that allows them to sell for just two days.

“We have already stocked up,” said a trader in Lajpat Nagar, showing shelves stacked with colourful boxes. “Some are green, some are not. Everyone is selling them, and customers are buying.”

In Sarojini Nagar, another vendor said his stock came weeks ago from Hisar. “They said they were green crackers, but who knows? The labels could be fake. We’ve already invested money and can’t wait for new permissions three days before Diwali,” he said.

A vendor in Lajpat Nagar said he is even taking online orders from those who don’t wish to go to crowded markets. “We know the police will catch us if we keep huge stock in stores. We have to hide it. For regular customers, we deliver it to their homes or at a nearby public space. I have already received around 10 orders today,” he said.

“People have been buying them for days. What’s the point of applying for a licence now?” said a trader who runs a small stall in Greater Kailash.

Others said they were dissuaded by the limited availability of certified green crackers.

Hari Shankar, a Seelampur wholesaler who has sold fireworks for three decades, said, “Even if I get the licence, where are the crackers? Wholesalers don’t have enough supply. I’ve applied anyway, but at this point it is just a risk I am taking.”

The Supreme Court’s order allows the sale of green crackers between October 18 and 20, and their use only in two windows – from 6am to 7am and 8pm to 10pm on October 19 and 20. But for enforcement agencies, the challenge will be immense.

Delhi Police say they are deploying special teams to ensure compliance. “The ban on all other firecrackers remains in full force,” said special commissioner of police (crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava. “Sale or use of banned firecrackers, including online or courier supply, will invite strict action.”

Enforcement challenges

Yet, officers admit privately that controlling sales and bursting will be close to impossible. “Last year, even with a blanket ban, people burst crackers openly,” said a head constable who was part of the enforcement team. “They got them from Ghaziabad and Gurugram. Some even threw burning crackers at us when we tried to seize them.”

Adding to the confusion is the problem of counterfeit “green” firecrackers. Officials say fake QR codes and fraudulent labelling are rampant. “Once a firecracker is lit, you can’t tell if it’s green or banned. The system has loopholes,” said another officer.

With inputs from Gargi Shukla