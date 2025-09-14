Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Illegal guns factory busted, 1 held

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 05:46 am IST

Delhi Police dismantled an illegal firearms factory in Mathura, arresting 60-year-old Shiv Charan and seizing 14 pistols and production equipment.

The Delhi Police on Saturday said they busted an illegal firearms factory on the banks of the Yamuna in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, arresting a 60-year-old man identified as Shiv Charan. Police said Charan produced and supplied countrymade pistols through an associate, Hanvir alias Hannu, who was arrested on September 1 for running a guns unit in Aligarh.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

From Charan’s unit at Anerda Garhi village, officers seized 14 pistols (nine single-barrel and five double-barrel), a musket gun, machinery, equipment, and raw materials sufficient to make over 350 pistols.

The raid was challenging as the factory was surrounded by chest-deep water. Police said their team waded nearly 3km through fields with water levels reaching up to eight feet before seizing the weapons and dismantling the operation.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Illegal guns factory busted, 1 held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On