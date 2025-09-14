Illegal guns factory busted, 1 held
Delhi Police dismantled an illegal firearms factory in Mathura, arresting 60-year-old Shiv Charan and seizing 14 pistols and production equipment.
The Delhi Police on Saturday said they busted an illegal firearms factory on the banks of the Yamuna in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, arresting a 60-year-old man identified as Shiv Charan. Police said Charan produced and supplied countrymade pistols through an associate, Hanvir alias Hannu, who was arrested on September 1 for running a guns unit in Aligarh.
From Charan’s unit at Anerda Garhi village, officers seized 14 pistols (nine single-barrel and five double-barrel), a musket gun, machinery, equipment, and raw materials sufficient to make over 350 pistols.
The raid was challenging as the factory was surrounded by chest-deep water. Police said their team waded nearly 3km through fields with water levels reaching up to eight feet before seizing the weapons and dismantling the operation.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.