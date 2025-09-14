Illegal guns factory busted, 1 held

The Delhi Police on Saturday said they busted an illegal firearms factory on the banks of the Yamuna in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, arresting a 60-year-old man identified as Shiv Charan. Police said Charan produced and supplied countrymade pistols through an associate, Hanvir alias Hannu, who was arrested on September 1 for running a guns unit in Aligarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

From Charan’s unit at Anerda Garhi village, officers seized 14 pistols (nine single-barrel and five double-barrel), a musket gun, machinery, equipment, and raw materials sufficient to make over 350 pistols.

The raid was challenging as the factory was surrounded by chest-deep water. Police said their team waded nearly 3km through fields with water levels reaching up to eight feet before seizing the weapons and dismantling the operation.