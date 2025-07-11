Illegal water, power cut at Jai Hind Camp; WB CM lashes out at Delhi govt

Supply of electricity and water has been discontinued at Jai Hind Camp in Masoodpur Village in southwest Delhi following court orders, as the connections were illegal, police said on Thursday. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticised the move. (Hindustan Times)

The action came on Tuesday amid security deployment at the camp near Vasant Kunj.

“The Delhi Jal Board and the BSES cut off power and water supply as there’s a court order from last year, directing removal of all illegal connections. The case is between 30 land owners and the occupants who have been living there for over 10 years with illegal supply of electricity and water,” a senior police officer said.

The case pertains to allegations by the landowners regarding the occupants setting up illegal jhuggis, and electricity and water connection in their names. A July 2024 order from the Patiala House Court directed to “disconnect” specific electricity connections, remove electricity meters and wires. HT has seen the order.

“The said property in question, is illegally occupied by more than 1000 jhuggis...and the warrant of execution are to be executed before the next date of hearing i.e 09.07.2024...,” a letter from the Vasant Kunj Police StationSHO dated August 1, 2024 states. HT has seen the letter.

The camp is inhabited by thousands of domestic workers and sanitation workers, a majority of whom are from West Bengal.

The action was met by protests by residents. Fatima Sheikh, a resident, said, “I have been living here for more than 20 years. Since last December, police have been picking up our neighbours and deporting them. They also take our documents for verification every two months. Now, they have cut off water line and electricity meters”

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticised the move. “Their water supply was reportedly cut on orders from the BJP-led government. Electricity meters were confiscated and power was abruptly cut the day before yesterday...A forced eviction is currently underway despite the matter being sub-judice...” she said in a post on X.

DCP (southwest) Amit Goel said, “Since it was ordered by the court, police have to act in compliance and work with other parties in the case. We provided security as requested by other parties to cut off electricity and water without any disturbance in law and order.”

The matter is set for hearing on July 18, another officer said.