New Delhi, A day after recording the hottest day of the year so far, the national capital registered a day temperature 6.5 notches above the seasonal average at 30.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said. IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi on Feb 18

Station-wise data showed that Ayanagar recorded the highest minimum temperature of 13.8 degrees Celsius, while Safdarjung, the city's principal observatory, logged a minimum of 12.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD added.

It said that Palam logged a minimum of 15.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Lodhi Road at 12.6 degrees Celsius and the Ridge at 12.2 degrees Celsius.

The city's principal observatory also recorded the highest maximum temperature at 30.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Ayanagar at 29.9 degrees Celsius and Palam at 29.1 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Lodhi Road registered a maximum temperature of 29.2 degrees Celsius, while the Ridge recorded a high of 29.4 degrees Celsius, it added.

The city experienced the hottest day of the year so far on Monday, recording a highof 31.6 degrees Celsius, well above the seasonal normal.

The weather office has forecast very light to light rainfall for Wednesday, accompanied by gusty winds with speeds ranging between 30 and 40 kilometres per hour during the afternoon.

It has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Tuesday, with the average Air Quality Index recorded at 249, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between 0 and 50 as 'good', 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 as 'moderate', 201 to 300 as 'poor', 301 to 400 as 'very poor', and 401 to 500 as 'severe'.

