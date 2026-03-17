New Delhi, Mild daytime conditions prevailed across the capital on Tuesday, with the weather office forecasting thunderstorms and rainfall for the next three days. IMD predicts thunderstorms, rainfall across parts of capital in next three days

The maximum temperature was recorded at 31.6 degrees Celsius, relatively at par with the seasonal normal.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast rain over parts of the capital on March 18-20.

Experts suggest the conditions are favourable for dust storms and thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall Wednesday onwards. Hailstorms may also occur in isolated pockets, with the intensity and spread of rainfall expected to be higher on March 20 due to the influence of a western disturbance.

According to IMD data, the Safdarjung observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal. Other parts of the capital reported similar conditions, with the Ridge station logging 31.7 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded 31.0 degrees Celsius.

Palam remained comparatively cooler at 29.7 degrees Celsius, nearly two degrees below normal.

The capital on Tuesday recorded a minimum of 15.8 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notches below normal, and 1.6 degrees cooler than the previous day.

At Palam, the minimum settled at 15.9 degrees Celsius, marginally below normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 15.3 degrees Celsius, registering a drop of 1.5 degrees from the previous day.

The Ridge station recorded 15 degrees Celsius, the lowest among the observatories and 2.7 degrees below normal. Ayanagar logged a minimum of 15.2 degrees Celsius, also below the seasonal average.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board , Delhi recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 189, in the 'moderate' category.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System , the AQI is likely to remain in 'moderate' for the next three days.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.