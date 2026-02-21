Improving green cover only long-term solution for air pollution: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India on Friday underscored that expanding the green cover in Delhi is the only sustainable, long-term solution to combat the Capital’s worsening air pollution, as it agreed to take up an out-of-turn petition seeking measures to enhance greenery across the city. The court asked the amicus to provide details of the case and agreed to list the matter preferably on Monday (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant observed, “When we are fighting for better air quality index (AQI), this is one of the most well thought out long-drawn solution,” after being informed by senior advocate Guru Krishnakumar that a matter concerning augmentation of Delhi’s green cover had been pending without substantive hearing.

Krishnakumar was referring to the MC Mehta matter relating to pollution in Delhi where the top court had in February last year entrusted Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute (FRI) to prepare an action plan to increase green cover in Delhi and to carry out a census of all existing trees. As Krishnakumar is assisting the court as one of the amicus curiae in the matter, he informed the court that in March last year FRI submitted a draft plan, but since then there could be no constructive hearing in the case.

The bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said, “This issue has some inter connectivity with AQI and has bears relevance for Delhi.” The court asked the amicus to provide details of the case and agreed to list the matter preferably on Monday.

Krishnakumar also sought the court’s intervention on a related issue to fill a vacancy in a three-member expert committee constituted to advise the Delhi government on planned afforestation and the appropriate species of trees to be planted. The vacancy arose after former Indian Forest Service officer Ishwar Singh was appointed to the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The remaining members are former principal chief conservator of forests Sunil Limaye and noted environmentalist Pradip Kishen.

The issue of the vacancy had surfaced a day earlier when the apex court permitted the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to cut down 152 trees in Delhi Ridge for expanding the road for better access to Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) – a multi-specialty hospital for paramilitary forces in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur. While granting the permission, the court had allowed the amicus to suggest names to fill the expert panel vacancy.

On Friday, acting on two names proposed by Krishnakumar, the bench selected MD Sinha, a former Indian Forest Service officer of the Haryana cadre who earlier served as principal secretary in the Haryana government, to join the expert committee.

In March last year, FRI presented before the court a phase-wise action plan to raise Delhi’s green cover to 33% of its total geographical area. It estimated that the exercise, including a comprehensive tree census, would take approximately four years. However, the court had asked FRI to revisit its timelines and budgetary projections.

The report emphasised that the first phase of the greening project would be critical and would require preparation of a detailed action plan through consultation and collaboration among stakeholders. It proposed setting up a high-level steering committee headed by Delhi’s chief secretary, comprising representatives from 19 departments of the Centre and the Delhi government, to identify suitable land parcels for afforestation.

It further proposed forming a high-level committee – also headed by the chief secretary – to oversee the tree census. The greening initiative was estimated to cost ₹3.69 crore, while the tree census exercise –involving mapping of trees and forest cover using geospatial technology and engagement of scientific experts – was projected at ₹4.43 crore.

According to the India State of Forest Report 2023 published by the Forest Survey of India, Delhi’s total forest and tree cover stands at 371.31 square kilometres, accounting for roughly 25% of its total geographical area of 1,483 square kilometres. Of this, 195.28 square kilometres fall under the jurisdiction of the forest department.

It was on February 17 last year, the top court entrusted FRI with the task of tree census and enhancing greenery in the MC Mehta case. The need for such a direction was felt due to rampant felling of trees even inside the protected ridge area and the diminishing tree cover in the Capital, considered detrimental to the court’s efforts to curb pollution in the city.