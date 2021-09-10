In major rejig, 56 ACPs of Delhi Police transferred

Newly appointed Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana has ordered a major reshuffle among ACP-rank officers in the city force, showed an order issued by the top cop’s office. The order, which HT has seen, shows that 56 assistant commissioners of police were transferred within the force or given charge of new police subdivisions.

Asthana was appointed police chief on July 28, 2021.

An ACP is the head of at least three police stations, or leads teams in units such as the special cell and crime branch.

Senior Delhi Police officers, who asked not to be named, called the transfers “routine”.

“No one has been punished. Yes, many officers were transferred or given charge of new assignments but it is routine,” one officer said.

The order shows that many officers of those transferred were those handling their current jobs as additional charges, and their appointments were confirmed on Thursday.

For instance, the ACP of the security unit was until Wednesday only holding additional charge as ACP security.

Others officers in units such as special branch, PCR or FRRO, who were holding additional charge also got the confirmation of their new roles.

Two new IPS officers, who recently joined the force, were also given new posts, as per the Thursday order.

