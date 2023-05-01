In viral video, man dragged on car's bonnet for three km in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a man for dragging a cab driver for around two to three kilometers on his car bonnet on Sunday night in the national capital. According to the officials, the driver was dragged from Delhi's Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah at around 11 pm, reported news agency ANI. In a video shared by ANI, the victim identified as Chetan - can be seen hanging from the car's bonnet. Man dragged a cab driver for around two to three kilometers on his car bonnet on Sunday night in Delhi(Twitter)

According to Chetan, the accused - identified as Ramchand Kumar - was drunk. “I work as a driver, I was returning after leaving a passenger. When I reached near Ashram, a car touched my car three times… I came out of my car and stood in front of his car. He then started driving the car, I hung on to the bonnet and he kept driving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin with me hanging,” Chetan told ANI.

He added, “I kept asking him to stop, but he did not stop. The person was totally drunk. On the way, I saw a PCR (Police Control Room van) standing, they followed us until he stopped the car.”

Meanwhile, in his defense, the accused said, “My car did not even touch his car…I was driving when he deliberately jumped on the bonnet of my car. I asked him to get down but he did not listen. I then stopped my car and asked him what was he doing?”

The police have registered an FIR against the accused under sections of rash driving and endangering life by negligence at the Sunlight Colony police station, reported ANI.

In a similar incident last month, a traffic policeman was dragged on the bonnet of a car for about a kilometer in Punjab's Ludhiana. According to officials, the incident took place after the driver reportedly ignored the cop's signal to stop.

(With inputs from ANI)