Tue, Sept 23, 2025
Injured black kite rescued from tracks near Okhla Bird sanctuary metro station

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 06:06 am IST

The metro station lies on the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro and is adjacent to the Okhla Bird Sanctuary on the Delhi-Noida border. 

Train operations were not impacted, with the animal NGO Wildlife SOS called in to swiftly and safely pull out the bird, officials said.
An injured black kite was rescued from the metro tracks near the Okhla Bird Sanctuary metro station, after officials spotted the bird struggling to fly with its left wing immobile. Train operations were not impacted, with the animal NGO Wildlife SOS called in to swiftly and safely pull out the bird, officials said on Monday.

The incident happened on Saturday, at around 10 am. The metro station lies on the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro and is adjacent to the Okhla Bird Sanctuary on the Delhi-Noida border. A DMRC official said metro operations remained smooth, with no impact. “The bird was pulled out safely and in time,” said an official.

Wildlife SOS said it received a call from the station control room, with a rescue team sent immediately to remove the bird from the elevated track section.

“The bird was transported to the Wildlife SOS Transit Facility, where it is currently under medical care and observation,” said Wildlife SOS, in a statement, adding the kite was being treated for its wing injury and will remain under rehabilitation until fit to be released back into the wild.

Notably, the black kite (Milvus migrans) is protected under Schedule IV of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, making it illegal to harm or capture the species.

