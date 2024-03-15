In-situ rehabilitation for 3 slum clusters in east Delhi

Three new slum rehabilitation projects were announced in Delhi on Friday that are set to benefit over 4,000 families under the “Jahan Jhuggi, Wahin Makan” scheme of the Union government, according to officials from the LG’s office. Officials said that this will be the first in situ rehabilitation project in the trans-Yamuna area, and the fourth project in the national capital after Kathputli Colony, Kalkaji Extension, and Jailorwala Bagh. (HT Archive)

After a meeting on Friday, lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena, who is also the chairperson of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), approved the redevelopment projects in east Delhi. The work will be carried out by DDA.

Officials said that this will be the first in situ rehabilitation project in the trans-Yamuna area, and the fourth project in the national capital after Kathputli Colony, Kalkaji Extension, and Jailorwala Bagh. To be sure, the accommodation in those projects has still not been handed over to the slum residents.

Kathpulti Colony was the first slum rehabilitation project announced in 2009 in the Capital, and the residents were moved to Anand Parbat in 2017.

An official from the LG’s office said that the rehabilitation project at Dilshad Garden comprises three JJ clusters — Kalandar Colony, Deepak Colony and Dilshad Vihar Colony.

“They will be developed over about seven hectares with multi-storeyed buildings. Flats with modern amenities will be provided to the residents,” the official said.

In November 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 3,024 redeveloped flats at Kalkaji while in April 2023 a draw of lots was conducted by DDA for 1,093 flats of Jailorwala Bagh in Ashok Vihar — neither of which have been handed over to its occupants yet.

The decision to redevelop these three new JJ clusters follows a visit by the LG to Kalandar Colony in Shahdara at the request of the slum dwellers on March 5, officials from the LG’s office said.

Meanwhile, a Delhi government spokesperson said that since Saxena took over as LG, several slums have been demolished without providing any rehabilitation. “More than 300,000 poor residents have been rendered homeless in the last 1.5 years. These people are forced to live under the flyovers and on the footpaths of Delhi. Now, under the pressure of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the LG is trying an image makeover,” the spokesperson said.