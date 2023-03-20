Interpol revokes red notice against Choksi

Interpol has removed its red notice, a global arrest warrant, against fugitive Mehul Choksi wanted by India in the $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, based on a representation by the diamantaire, people familiar with the development said Monday. Mehul Choksi (HT Archive)

The Indian government “vehemently contested” the deletion of Choksi’s name from Interpol’s wanted list but the global police body wasn’t convinced and prime facie found credence in his allegations that Indian agencies attempted to abduct him, the people added, asking not to be named.

The development is a setback for Indian government and the central agencies, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), as removal of red notice means Mehul Choksi can travel out of Antigua and Barbuda, where he is a citizen, freely. India has initiated extradition proceedings against Choksi in the island nation, but the process has been delayed.

Interpol, in its order dropping the red notice, issued in December 2018, said: “There is credible possibility that the applicant’s abduction from Antigua to Dominica had the ultimate purpose of deporting the applicant to India”.

It noted that Choksi may face the risk of “not receiving a fair trial or treatment if returned to India.”

People familiar with Interpol proceedings said Choksi approached the global body last year for a review of his red notice citing his abduction from Antigua and Barbuda.

“We (India) vehemently contested his charges in the Interpol and conveyed that if his red notice is removed, he may flee from Antigua, where extradition proceedings are at crucial stage. Also, he is wanted in multiple cases,” said an officer at an Indian law enforcement agency who didn’t want to be named.

CBI and ED did not comment on the developments.

Choksi alleged that he was abducted by Indian agents from Antigua and was taken in a yacht to Dominica on May 23, 2021.

After he was found in Dominica the next day, the Indian government flew in a team of investigators on May 28 hoping to secure his deportation from the island, where he was not a citizen, but Choksi filed a petition in the Dominica high court alleging abduction and torture.

Prosecutors appearing for India filed an official request in Dominica in the first week of June, 2021, alleging that Choksi was the mastermind of a ₹13,578 crore loan fraud and owed ₹7,080 crore ($952 million) to the state-owned Punjab National Bank. It sought to declare him an Indian citizen and deport him to India.

His capture caused a political storm in the Caribbean with opposition parties accusing governments of Dominica and Antigua & Barbuda of colluding with India to allegedly abduct the businessman.

Antigua Royal police launched an investigation into the abduction based on Choksi’s lawyers’ complaint. The findings of Antigua police mirrored Choksi’s allegations.

Dominica, which initiated illegal entry proceedings against Choksi withdrew its case and sent him back to Antigua on July 15, 2021.

A second officer with an Indian investigation agency said on condition of anonymity that the “Interpol red notice removal doesn’t affect our investigations or our extradition request in Antigua.”

Reacting to the development, advocate Vijay Aggarwal, who represents Choksi said: “Because of the efforts of legal team and genuine claim of kidnapping of my client and as this kidnapping attempt is not approved by international community, red notice issued against my client by the Interpol has been removed. Ultimately, truth has prevailed.”