Iranian national poses as intel officer in Capital, steals big money from another foreigner; held
New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a 46-year-old Iranian national for allegedly impersonating an intelligence agency agent, and stealing Indian and foreign currency notes from a Sudanese national on the pretext of searching his bags for narcotic drugs in south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar on June 14, officials said on Sunday.
The accused -- identified as Hossein Rezafard Ahmad -- and two of his accomplices, who also impersonated as intelligence agency officers, searched the bag of the Sudanese national -- Mohammad Bakry -- who was in Delhi with his wife for medical treatment, said police.
“Police recovered 200 US dollars, 4,000 Sudanese pounds, 28,000 Iranian Riyal, 200 Saudi Riyal, ₹5,000 cash, and a car from the possession of the arrested man... The trio targets foreigners who visit Delhi on medical visas. They track their movements -- usually hospitals they visit in Delhi, follow them, and commit such crimes,” said deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Esha Pandey, adding that Ahmad, too, came to India on a medical visa on May 21 this year.
To be sure, police have not shared details about how many such crimes the trio had been involved in, or the nationalities and whereabouts of the two other suspects.
According to police, Bakry filed a complaint against the trio at the Lajpat Nagar police station on June 14, alleging that while he and his wife were returning from a hospital in Greater Kailash around 4.40pm that day, three men travelling in a car stopped them. The trio introduced themselves as officers of an intelligence agency and searched his bag for narcotics drugs. “Following the search, the trio left. Later, when Bakry opened his bag, he found some cash missing. Based on Bakry’s complaint, a case of theft was registered at the Lajpat Nagar police station, and a probe was launched into the matter,” said Pandey.
Police scanned CCTV footage from areas near the crime spot, and with the help of the car’s number, traced that the vehicle was registered in the name of a Mahipalpur-based tour and travel company. Police approached the firm’s owner, who said that he had sold the car to one Nawab in March. The police traced Nawab’s address to Gurugram, but he had left the place by the time police reached there. Following this, police put Nawab’s cellphone number on electronic surveillance.
“We found out that Nawab was constantly in touch with Ahmad, following which we zeroed down on Ahmad and arrested him, along with the stolen currency notes and the car, from Delhi on Friday,” said an investigator, requesting anonymity.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics