Italian embassy staff robbed, 2 held
- Police said the suspects were already in custody for their role in a separate robbery on March 31.
The Delhi Police on Saturday said they have arrested two persons for allegedly robbing a 54-year-old counsellor working at the Italian Embassy of her handbag on the Barapullah flyover while she was on her way from her office in Chanakyapuri to her home in Noida in an autorickshaw on March 30.
The woman lodged her complaint about the robbery on April 2, after which a case was registered at the Lodhi Road police station and an investigation was taken up.
According to police officers, the suspects were already arrested and in custody, for their role in another robbery on March 31.
“The arrested men, Narender alias Kakey (26), and Ashish Barwa (28) confessed to their involvement in the robbery on March 30. The woman’s cellphone was recovered from them,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker.
Police said the bag contained her Aadhar card, PAN card, service ID card, two debit cards, a pair of gold earrings and a gold ring.
Narender was previously involved in four crimes.
Temple vandalised in Jammu’s Sidhra, policemen deployed
Policemen were deployed in strength at a temple in Sidhra area on the outskirts of the Jammu city on Saturday morning following an incident of vandalisation. “Some unidentified elements vandalised idols of Hindu gods and goddesses, including those of local deities late on Friday. Some of the idols were broken into pieces. They also tried to break open the store room of the temple, but couldn't succeed,” said a senior police officer.
J&K witnessing golden period: L-G Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a golden period as 80 lakh tourists visited the Union Territory in the last few months, a record in the last 15 to 20 years, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Saturday. He also highlighted several initiatives of the government to boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. The LG flagged off an event titled 'Athwas', a unique partnership between citizens and authorities for the rejuvenation of the Dal Lake.
Srinagar: Two arrested for killing their father, dumping body in Dal Lake
Two men were arrested for killing their father and dumping Khurshid Ahamd Tota, 62, a resident of Elahibagh Soura's body in Dal Lake, J&K Police said on Saturday. “The body was identified as of a resident of Elahibagh Soura, 62, Khurshid Ahamd Tota. After medical formalities, the body was handed over to the family. The preliminary medical report revealed marks on neck, which showed the victim was murdered,” a police spokesperson said. “Further investigation and arrests will follow,” the police spokesperson said.
CBI arrests seven in multi-crore scholarship scam in Himachal
Days after the Himachal Pradesh high court expressed displeasure over the investigation into the multi-crore scholarship scam in the state, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested seven persons, including top employees of various private educational institutes, officials said on Saturday. The investigation revealed that they had connived with employees of nationalised banks to siphon the money granted for scholarships. Employees of the educational institutions had created fake accounts of students in banks outside the state.
Was about to terminate him: Sisodia on former AAP’s HP chief Kesari
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday slammed the BJP for inducting Aam Aadmi Party's Himachal Pradesh unit president Anup Kesari and called his former party leader “characterless” adding that the party was about to terminate him today for his “anti-women remarks”. Anurag Thakur launches counteroffensive Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday launched a counteroffensive against the AAP and Sisodia in particular.
