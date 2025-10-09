New Delhi, After recent dog-bite incidents during the World Para Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the authorities have stopped the entry of sterilised stray dogs into the complex, drawing criticism from animal welfare activists, who say the move violates the Supreme Court directions. JLN Stadium stops entry of sterilised dogs; activists allege violation of SC order

According to a letter issued by the Sports Authority of India on October 8, strict instructions were given to a private security company to ensure that no dogs or dog feeders are allowed inside the stadium premises.

Activists said sterilised and vaccinated dogs had been released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi as per the law and in accordance with the Supreme Court's order, which mandates that community dogs be returned to their original territories.

"This instruction has been given to SIS in the past verbally. It has been issued in writing now because of what transpired during the World Para Athletics Championships, to avoid accidents like the ones that happened during a prestigious international competition in the future," a SAI source.

"The dogs have been waiting at gate number 10 since 7 am, hungry and thirsty. Despite formal representations and meetings with the administration and the secretary, SAI, and regular follow-ups since yesterday, no official is stepping out to order the entry of the dogs," said Dr Asher Jesudoss, executive committee member of the Delhi Animal Welfare Board.

Jesudoss told PTI that as of 5 pm on Thursday, the dogs were still outside the stadium. "It has been ten hours and the dogs are still waiting there," he said.

An MCD official told PTI that the stray dogs were temporarily removed from the premises during the championship and have been allowed back after the event concluded.

He added that the dogs usually stayed inside the ground, but following this event, authorities have restricted their entry, and a feeding point has now been created outside the stadium.

"Thirty-two dogs were picked up from outside the stadium and by Thursday morning all the dogs were released back to the places they were lifted from," the official added.

"It has been observed that stray dogs and persons feeding them are frequently entering the premises of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which is causing inconvenience and hygiene issues. No dogs are allowed to enter the stadium premises. No person shall be permitted to feed dogs inside the stadium," the letter stated, warning that penalties would be imposed if the order was not followed.

The restrictions were imposed days after three dog-bite incidents were reported on October 3 during the championship, held between September 26 and October 5.

Those bitten included Japanese fencing coach Meiko Okumatsu, Kenyan sprints coach Dennis Maragia Mwanzo and a security guard. All were later declared out of danger.

Animal welfare groups said that while the incidents were unfortunate, the administration's decision to stop the dogs' return is unlawful and inhumane.

"The Supreme Court has clearly said that community dogs cannot be relocated or denied access to their territories. This action is in direct violation of that," an activist said.

"These poor dogs were taken away during the Para Athletics Championship, even though the Supreme Court has said they must be returned to their own area. They haven't done anything wrong. Why punish them for existing? The stadium is their home," another animal activist added.

"The SAI reiterates its unwavering commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment for athletes, officials, and spectators across all its facilities.

"In accordance with the recent Supreme Court directions, the MCD has brought back stray dogs to areas around the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The SAI has formally written to the MCD requesting the creation of designated dog feeding points outside the stadium boundary to prevent recurrence of incidents of aggressive behaviour by stray dogs leading to dog bite reported during the World Para Athletics Championships 2025. Accordingly, the MCD has informed that they have identified and designated 4–5 areas around the JLN Stadium for the same," the SAI said in a statement.

"Despite this, a few individuals gatecrashed the JLN Stadium, leading to the manhandling of security guards while attempting forceful entry of dog vans and release of dogs within the stadium premises. The SAI remains committed both to adhering to the Supreme Court’s guidelines and to ensuring the hygiene and safety of athletes and participants, especially ahead of upcoming events including the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon," it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.