JLN Stadium stops entry of sterilised dogs; activists allege violation of SC order

Officials at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JNS) on Thursday allegedly barred the re-entry of stray dogs that had been living inside the complex after they were taken away for sterilisation two days ago — a move animal rights activists said violated court directions against the relocation of stray animals. The row erupted days after dog-bite incidents were reported at the stadium during the World Para Athletics Championships. Activists said dogs were kept waiting in vans for hours, hungry and thirsty, despite repeated requests to the stadium administration. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

According to activists, around 7am on Thursday, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) vehicles arrived at Gate No 10 of the stadium to drop the dogs back after their sterilisation and vaccination, but the guards refused to allow them in. “Guards told me they could not let the dogs in until they received orders from higher authorities,” said Nonglemba of Animal India Trust, who drove the animals from Lajpat Nagar.

Activists said the dogs were kept waiting in vans for hours, hungry and thirsty, despite repeated requests to the stadium administration. Around 10am, activists Ambika Shukla and Asher Jesudoss from People for Animals reached the stadium and tried to meet officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI). “We were told the DG and SAI secretary were busy. I said I’d wait at the reception but was forcibly moved out by guards,” Shukla said.

The dogs had been picked up on October 7, after two visiting coaches -- Japan’s Meiko Okumatsu and Kenya’s Dennis Maragia -- were bitten by a stray dog on October 3.

The dogs were taken to an Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre for vaccination and sterilisation and were due to be returned to their original location, in keeping with court-mandated protocol.

Animal feeders said keeping the dogs outside amounted to illegal relocation. “If they are left outside the gate, it’s relocation,” said Mala Tuli, who has been feeding strays in and around JNS for over two decades. “The Supreme Court has made it clear that no stray dog should be displaced from its habitat.”

The standoff came a day after SAI banned the presence and feeding of dogs inside the stadium, citing hygiene and safety concerns. “Strict instructions are hereby issued to ensure that no dogs are allowed to enter the stadium premises,” SAI said in a statement on October 8, adding that feeding dogs inside was also prohibited.

SAI later said it had requested MCD to create designated feeding points outside the complex. “MCD has brought stray dogs back to areas around JNS. We have written to MCD to create designated feeding points outside the boundary to prevent aggressive behaviour and dog bites,” the statement read. SAI also claimed that some individuals “gatecrashed the stadium” and tried to release the dogs forcefully inside the premises.

As hours passed, witnesses said the animals grew restless inside the vans, some gnawing at the iron rods. By afternoon, eight dogs were eventually released on the streets around the stadium. The MCD did not respond to requests for comment.

The standoff unfolded just days before the Delhi Half Marathon is scheduled to be held at JNS on October 12.