JNU allows final-year PhD scholars to return to campus
As part of its eighth and ninth phase of reopening, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has allowed final-year PhD students to return to the campus.
While the "9B students" (day-scholars), who have to submit their theses on or before June 30, are allowed to enter the campus from Monday, PhD scholars residing in the hostels will be allowed to return from February 22, a notification dated February 12 said.
The university has also allowed the reopening of the library canteen with immediate effect.
The B and C gates of the campus towards Saraswati Puram will also be opened for central school students and their parents during the school opening and closing times, it said.
Also read| Chhattisgarh schools for classes 9th to 12th to resume from Feb 15
Earlier, JNU had allowed fourth semester M.Phil and M.Tech students of its science school and special centre, as well as final semester MBA students, both day-scholars and hostel residents, to return to campus in the seventh phase of reopening.
The B R Ambedkar Central Library of the university has also partially resumed services.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police announce reward for information on whereabouts of Lakha Sidhana
- Sidhana came into focus once more after he released a video on social media demanding the release of Sidhu and was also seen asking the representatives of farmers unions to demand his release before holding another round of discussions with the government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNU allows final-year PhD scholars to return to campus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As farmers’ stir enters day 81, several Delhi borders remain closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Garden Tourism Festival 2021 to be three weeks long this year!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deep Sidhu, Iqbal Singh taken to Red Fort to recreate sequence of R-Day clashes
- The two were arrested between Monday and Tuesday from near Karnal Bypass in Haryana and Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, respectively.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Covid-19 deaths in the Capital for second day in a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Around 43% in Delhi get second dose of Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU College cancels lecture related to Singhu border, college cites technical problems
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mangolpuri murder case transferred to crime branch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP demands Amit Shah’s resignation over Mangolpuri killing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two elderly men nabbed for Republic Day violence make bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
630 EV registered in city since launch of campaign: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records no deaths from Covid-19 in last 24 hours, second time this month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC directs govt to address poor condition of Lampur detention centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: 3 more arrested in connection with Republic Day violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox