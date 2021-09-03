JNU teachers, students protest as counterterrorism course gets EC’s nod

The executive council of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday approved a course on counter-terrorism, amid protests by teachers and students, even as it gave its nod to other projects, including setting up a medical college and observing Partition Remembrance Day on August 14, in accordance with the central government’s announcement.

According to teachers the ‘Counter Terrorism, Asymmetric Conflicts and Strategies for Cooperation among Major Powers’ course that will be taught to engineering students, there were issues with the content and the reading list of the programme. Student activists term that course ‘Islamophobic’.

The course is among three such programmes that were passed by the Academic Council on August 17.

On Wednesday, JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said there was a “needless controversy” over the new counter-terrorism course. Kumar said the controversy was being created “without going into the academic merits” of the course.

“There is a need to further evolve India’s perspective in a balanced and objective manner. This course has the potential to build a strong narrative for India. An in-depth understanding of various global and regional terrorist networks is a part of the curriculum of this course. How India has witnessed the rise of religious fundamentalism and radicalisation through perverse ideologies in its neighbourhood is an area where lot of knowledge is needed to deal with emerging situations,” said Kumar.

Teachers raised issues during Thursday’s EC meeting on the counter-terrorism course. “Along with the substance of the course, there are other issues including the absence of reading list. Courses like these will degrade the standard of the university. No critical scrutiny was allowed on the course even in EC,” said JNU teachers’ association secretary Moushumi Basu.

Waseem RS, a member of Fraternity Movement JNU, said that the course was ill-intended. “The proposal of the course reflects upon the Islamophobia of JNU administration. The course will create a terrible situation for the Muslim JNU students as it will further the Islamophobic questions they face periodically in JNU,” he said.

The course content prepared by the varsity also states that “the Soviet Union and China have been predominant state-sponsors of terrorism” adding that in the post-Cold War era, the tactics were “well adapted by several radical Islamic states.”

Jitendra Suna, from Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA), said that the JNU course affiliated terrorism to a specific religion, Islam. “It also shows that the current government using educational institutions to advanced their ideology of Brahmanism: an ideology of divide and rule and terrorise Muslim minority in particular and all minorities (including social minorities such as Dalit, Adivasi) in general,” said Suna.

Partition remembrance day

Vice-chancellor Kumar on Thursday said that the EC has decided that 14th August every year will be observed by the university as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ to acknowledge the pain and sufferings undergone by millions of Indians during the Partition of India in 1947.

In a press statement, Rector 3 Rana Pratap Singh said, “The university will organise on August 14 every year various events including webinars/seminars, exhibitions, distinguished lectures, recording of true account of the events through survivors, and other related activities in order to education the younger generation…”

On August 14, HT reported that the university has proposed to establish a medical school and hospital offering super speciality treatment, including critical services in cardiology, organ transplant, neurology, and pulmonology. The proposal was passed by the academic council on August 17.