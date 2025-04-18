JNU terminates services of four staff, including two faculty, in graft, sexual harassment case

Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) executive council has dismissed four staff members — one teaching staff on charges of sexual harassment, and another teaching staff along with two non-teaching staff in a corruption case currently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a university official said on Thursday. A view of the JNU campus. (HT Archive)

The decisions were taken on an EC meeting on Wednesday, and announced on Thursday. HT has seen a copy of the order, according to a media release from the university administration.

“A senior faculty member from the School of International Studies, Swaran Singh, has been terminated without benefits over allegations of sexual harassment of a Japanese official from the Embassy of Japan,” the official said, requesting anonymity. “This is not his first time—multiple complaints have been made against him in the past.”

Harassment case

The official said that the Japanese official was responsible for coordinating with professors for academic events. “She had filed a complaint after her last meeting with Singh. There was clear evidence against Singh, which led to his dismissal,” the official said.

HT reached out to Singh through email, but no immediate response was available.

A senior faculty member, not wishing to be named, said, “The incident happened last May. There was an intense amount of investigation by the committee in the case, where both sides had the opportunity to present witnesses. However, there was plenty of evidence against Singh, including audio recordings. Justice has been carried out, as this faculty member did have a past record, and there should be zero tolerance in these cases.”

On the same lines, the university has also withheld three consecutive increments for two professors on allegations of sexual harassment

Corruption case

In a case of alleged corruption, the services of professor AL Ramanathan, from the School of Environmental Sciences, has also been terminated without benefits, along with the services of two non-teaching staff, the university said.

The university official cited above said: “The professor had been accused of misappropriation of research funds. The case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).”

Citing a 2021 case in which the professor was suspended, the official said: “This is the same case, the university finally took a call on it.”

HT reached out to Ramanathan but did not get a response.

Meeting report

JNU had suspended Rajeev Sijariya, a professor, in February, after being arrested by the CBI in a bribery case linked to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The EC meeting included this decision also in their report.

The EC meeting also mentioned it was the first administration to elect student representatives to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

JNU student union president, Dhananjay, said, “The first student elections for ICC happened last October and student representation is definitely important for students’ voices to be heard. However, students have been demanding the Gender Sensitization Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH) cell to be reinstated, which had been abolished in 2017, which should be looked into. Additionally, the student elections for ICC should be conducted by students and not the administration.”

JNU vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit told HT, “These decisions reflect zero tolerance policy of this administration in JNU against cases of corruption and sexual offences. Additionally, for the first time, students have been given representation in ICC, a step towards preserving the democratic culture of JNU.”