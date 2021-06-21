Home / Cities / Delhi News / JNU to close its central library in view of Covid-19 situation
The Jawaharlal Nehru University had said earlier this month that it would reopen the library soon in line with the government's orders. (File Photo)
The Jawaharlal Nehru University had said earlier this month that it would reopen the library soon in line with the government's orders. (File Photo)
JNU to close its central library in view of Covid-19 situation

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration had alleged earlier this week that a few students broke into the library and scuffled with security guards, following which they "occupied" the Dr. BR Ambedkar Central library.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 11:40 AM IST

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced that the Dr. BR Ambedkar Central Library will remain closed in view of the coronavirus situation.

The decision comes amid demands by students to reopen the library.

On June 11, the university had said that it would reopen the library soon in line with the government's orders.

"Due to the prevailing situation of Covid-19 and curfew announced by the Delhi government, the Dr. BR Ambedkar Central Library will remain closed till further orders," the university said on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the university administration had alleged that a few students broke into the library and scuffled with security guards, following which they "occupied" the Dr. BR Ambedkar Central library.

It had also lodged an FIR against them for allegedly breaking into the facility and clashing with the staff there.

Talking about the opening of the library, the university had said, "After due deliberations, keeping in line with government orders and the academic interests of the student community, the university administration has decided to take appropriate steps to open the Dr. BR Ambedkar Central Library soon."

"This will comply with the expected announcement of the government regarding further unlocking measures in Delhi," it had said.

