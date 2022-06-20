Kejriwal, BJP leaders heat up Rajinder Nagar electioneering

New Delhi: Campaigning for the byelection to the Rajinder Nagar assembly seat witnessed top leaders from both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party seeking support for their respective candidates in road shows taken out through different localities of the constituency.

Polling is scheduled to be held in Rajinder Nagar on June 23. The seat fell vacant after AAP legislator Raghav Chadha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Counting of votes will take place on June 26.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal held his third consecutive road show in the Inderpuri area on Sunday in support of the party candidate Durgesh Pathak. “On June 23, you have to make AAP victorious by double the margin with which the party won in 2020. We are working day and night for Delhi’s progress. We have transformed the schools to ensure a bright future of your children. We are providing uninterrupted supply of electricity free of cost. Women can travel free of cost in Delhi government buses. A lot of development has been made but I agree that some issues need to be addressed. There is a shortage of water supply, but I am working on it and I assure you that it will get fixed soon,” said Kejriwal.

“If you want the hate to spread, vote for them [BJP]. If you want to see progress and welfare, vote for us. I will resolve all the problems. I believe in progress and not in picking fights. This time, give us so many votes that we win by a double margin than what we got last time,” Kejriwal said. The Delhi CM also campaigned in the Pandav Nagar area of the constituency.

In 2020 AAP candidate Raghav Chadha defeated BJP’s candidate RP Singh by over 20,000 votes.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and BJP MP from New Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi campaigned for the party candidate Rajesh Bhatia in the Inderpuri area. Union minister Smriti Irani was also expected to join them, but she could not come.

Lekhi said that in the infrastructure in the constituency is in a bad shade due to neglect by the two AAP MLAs who have represented the constituency since 2015.

Lekhi said, “People of Rajinder Nagar have a choice between the local son of Rajinder Nagar from BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party candidate, who has come here after losing an election.”