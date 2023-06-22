Kejriwal writes to LG again over Delhi law and order

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote another letter to lieutenant governor VK Saxena and slammed the LG over the deteriorating law and order situation in the Capital. This was the third letter between the LG and the CM amid the war of words that ensued on June 19, when Kejriwal wrote to the LG highlighting an “alarming spurt” in crimes in Delhi. The LG responded by saying that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was politicising murders. (ALSO READ | ‘Politicising crime has almost become a habit’: Delhi L-G's response to Kejriwal over law and order) Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to LG VK Saxena over the law and order situation in the city. (HT Photo)

Kejriwal shared a signed copy of the letter on Twitter. “Sir, it is easy to term an extremely serious issue directly concerning the safety of lives and properties of over two crore residents of Delhi as being “politicised”, but your response did not offer even a single effective step being considered by political bosses of Delhi Police - Ministry of Home Affairs and Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Delhi- to assure Delhiites that there is somebody to care for their safety,” the letter said.

HT reached out to the LG secretariat which did not respond to queries seeking a comment.

