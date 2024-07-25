‘Kingpin’ of Ashram cocaine gang held

Delhi Police arrested a 35-year-old Ivory Coast national for allegedly possessing cocaine worth ₹13 crore in Ashram, southeast Delhi, police said on Thursday. Cocaine worth ₹ 13 crore was recovered. (Getty Images)

Investigators said they were able to zero in on the accused based on information provided by two of his gang members, who were arrested last month.

The accused, identified as Ganhore Serge Pancome, came to India two years ago but stayed back after his six-month visa illegally, police said, adding that he appeared to be the “kingpin” of his gang.

In a raid on June 15 at Hari Nagar, two peddlers identified as Anene Chukwa and Livinus Uche, both Nigerians, were arrested for possession of 386 grams of cocaine, deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said. “After a thorough technical analysis of their devices, a person suspected to be the kingpin of the gang was identified. A team was formed to nab the accused. They mounted technical surveillance and found the suspect’s hideout,” he said.

Deo said, “The accused tried to flee but was caught. We went to his apartment and found 1.5kg of cocaine worth ₹13 crore. Additionally, seven mobile phones, packing material and digital weighing machine were seized from his possession.”