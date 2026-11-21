New Delhi: Two days after a 24-year-old man died and another was left injured in a fire that broke out in the basement of a four-storey building in Lajpat Nagar, the police on Friday said they arrested the building owner and later released him on bail as the charges were bailable. An FIR has been registered under Section 106 (negligence leading to death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (Photo for representation) more

Police said the building owner, Sushant Mehta, was running a studio, Milana Craft Works, for a sports YouTube channel from the basement, where the fire erupted, allegedly during welding work to install fire safety equipment. Relatives of the building owner were staying on the upper floors.

An FIR has been registered under Section 106 (negligence leading to death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We have arrested Mehta in connection with the case after collecting evidence. Since the offences are bailable, he was released,” said a police officer.

The deceased was identified as Gaurav Singh, who was working as the editor of the YouTube channel. His colleague, Prem Singh Sharma, sustained injuries.

According to the police, an alert about the fire was received around 1.17 pm from locals saying two people were trapped inside the building’s basement in Lajpat Nagar Phase II, which houses both offices and apartments.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Vineet Kumar said a head constable, Gajanand, also spotted the fire while patrolling and alerted police staff. “Firefighters and a police team reached the spot, cordoned off the area and initiated the evacuation,” the DCP said.

Police said welding work was underway when the fire broke out around 1 pm. While the workers managed to escape, the staffers got trapped, they said.

Police said the contractor in charge of welding and the building owner were called for questioning on Thursday morning. It is yet to be known whether the commercial space in the basement was legal and whether a fire NOC was obtained. Police said they are probing all aspects.