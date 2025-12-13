LG clears honorary rank upgrade for retiring Delhi Police personnel

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Friday approved a proposal to grant one-rank-higher honorary titles to retiring Delhi Police officers in the ranks of constable to sub-inspector (SI). The upgrade will be conferred on the day of superannuation and will not carry any financial or pension-related benefits. According to officials, more than 88,000 personnel are expected to benefit from the decision. Delhi Police submitted the proposal after the ministry of home affairs granted similar honorary rank upgrades to personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles in May 2025. (Representational image)

As per the approved framework, eligibility will be limited to those who have completed a minimum of two years in their present rank, secured good APAR (Annual Performance Appraisal Report) gradings for the past five years, and have not faced any major punishment during their service.

Sub-inspectors will receive the honorary rank of inspector on retirement, assistant sub-inspectors will be granted the rank of sub-inspector, head constables will be elevated to assistant sub-inspector, and constables will receive the honorary title of head constable.

Delhi Police submitted the proposal after the ministry of home affairs granted similar honorary rank upgrades to personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles in May 2025.

“That decision, applicable to ranks from constable to sub-inspector, was also limited to non-functional recognition without monetary benefits. The measure formalises acknowledgement of long and disciplined service and is intended to support a culture of respect within the force,” said an official from the LG secretariat.

The honorary titles will reflect the service record of outgoing personnel and provide them with an official designation that recognises their career progression, even though it does not alter retirement-related dues, officials said.

Delhi Police is among the country’s largest metropolitan forces, and the scale of personnel eligible for this move makes it one of the most extensive honorary-rank exercises undertaken in recent years, the official added. Implementation will begin with personnel retiring in the current cycle of superannuation.