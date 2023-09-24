LG flags lack of sanitation, poor roads in east Delhi

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday inspected areas in trans-Yamuna and flagged issues related to the poor condition of roads, sanitation, encroachment, and clogged drains. He said that no civic agency has paid attention to east Delhi areas for several years. Lieutenant governor VK Saxena (PTI)

Saxena directed civic agencies to initiate immediate repair, cleanliness and beautification work in areas covering Yudhishthir Setu connecting ISBT Kashmere Gate and several arterial roads of east Delhi, the LG secretariat said on Sunday.

HT reached out to the Delhi government which did not respond to queries regarding the LG’s remarks.

Along with the pictures highlighting the abysmal state of civic infrastructure, Saxena posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Starting from Yudhisthir Setu at ISBT, reviewed cleanliness & civic infra across GT Road -Shastri Park, Dilshad Garden & Kakardooma. Roads in disrepair, chocked drains, heaps of garbage, unpruned trees & encroachments mar the area. Will personally monitor a revamp from tomorrow.”

An LG secretariat official said that specific instructions have been issued to revamp roads, pavements, parks and drainage systems in the area.

Saturday’s inspection covered areas starting from Yudhishthir Setu at ISBT Kashmere Gate, Shastri Park, Mansarovar Park, Seelampur, Shyam Lal College, Surajmal Park, Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Dilshad Garden ending at Karkardooma Court Complex.

The repair is expected to involve the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Public Works Department, the Delhi Development Authority and the Delhi Jal Board, among others

Saxena said that none of the civic agencies paid attention to these areas where a large population was forced to live under shabby conditions.

