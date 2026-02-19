LG orders major penalty proceedings against DFS officer for falsifying report

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena has directed the vigilance department to initiate “major penalty” proceedings against an assistant divisional officer (ADO) of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) for allegedly submitting a false inspection report regarding the installation of lifts at a cinema-cum-commercial complex in northwest Delhi’s Azadpur. During an inspection conducted by the assistant electrical inspector of the labour department, it was found that no passenger lift was installed at the at the cinema complex in Azadpur, though the ADO’s report said that there were four lifts installed at the site. (Representational image)

Saxena also ordered a vigilance probe against former DFS director Atul Garg over his alleged misconduct in the same matter, a statement issued by the LG’s office said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, ADO Chuttan Lal Meena allegedly prepared two inspection reports on August 3 and October 25, 2022, mentioning that four passenger lifts were installed at the Akash Cinema Complex in Azadpur. On the basis of the October 25 report, a fire safety certificate was issued on November 1, 2022.

Later, complaints were filed with various authorities, including the Prime Minister’s Office and the ministry of home affairs, alleging that the fire safety certificate was “fake”.

During an inspection conducted by the assistant electrical inspector of the labour department, it was found that no passenger lift was installed at the site, officials aware of the matter said, adding that the vigilance department then proposed initiating “minor penalty” proceedings against Meena.

“Meena filed an appeal against the proposal. The LG not only rejected Meena’s appeal but also directed the vigilance department to initiate ‘major penalty’ proceedings under Rule 14 of the CCS Rules, 1965, against the officer,” an official from the LG’s office said.

Since the fire safety certificate issued on November 1, 2022, was neither reviewed nor withdrawn even after the lifts were found to be non-existent, Saxena also directed the vigilance department to examine the alleged misconduct of former DFS director Atul Garg and other officials involved in inspection, certification and related processes, and initiate disciplinary proceedings if they are found guilty, the official added.

(with agency inputs)