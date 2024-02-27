Light rainfall in Delhi, Noida; temperature drops | Weather updates

Delhi, Noida and other places in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday morning received light rainfall, leading to a drop in the minimum temperature to 15 degrees Celsius in the national capital. Further showers are anticipated throughout the day, according to the India Meteorological Department. New Delhi, India - Feb. 20, 2024: Tilak Marg near India Gate covered with mist after midnight rainfall in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

The IMD forecasts indicate that Delhi will experience a generally cloudy sky with occasional light rain or drizzle throughout the day.

The Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rainfall in various parts of Delhi, including Narela, Bawana, Burari, Rohini, Badili, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Red Fort, and Preet Vihar, as well as their adjoining areas.

The weather department said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday morning, “Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Burari, Rohini, Badili, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Red fort, Preet Vihar), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Ballabhgarh) Barwala, Jind, Hissar, Gohana, Hansi, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana) Bijnaur, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Sambhal, Billari, Chandausi, Bahajoi (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.”

The Meteorological Office has forecasted rainfall and hailstorms in certain regions of Madhya Pradesh over the upcoming days.

IMD Bhopal meteorologist Parmendra Kumar said to ANI, “The change in the weather conditions of the state are being seen due to a trough line formed from Chhattisgarh to Karnataka through North Tamil Nadu, North Kerala and there is also a Western Disturbance active in the area. As there is a trough line so there is the possibility of rain, lightning thunderstorms in some places like Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat in the state. Even hailstorms may occur at some places.”