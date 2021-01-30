IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Locals march with tricolour in Chandni Chowk amid heavy police presence
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Locals march with tricolour in Chandni Chowk amid heavy police presence

A group of people, claiming to be local residents, on Friday afternoon took out a parade in Chandni Chowk holding a big tricolour and shouting slogans against the farmers who are protesting against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:11 AM IST

A group of people, claiming to be local residents, on Friday afternoon took out a parade in Chandni Chowk holding a big tricolour and shouting slogans against the farmers who are protesting against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws.

The protestors, according to local police, did not have permission to carry out the parade, prompting heavy police deployment in the area for about 2-3 hours.

“A group of 50-100 people with no masks or social distancing held on to a life-size tricolour and made two rounds starting from the Gauri Shankar mandir to the Town Hall. In their third and last round, they stopped at the fountain. Someone then spread a rumour that the group had entered the gurdwara, prompting heavy police deployment in the area,” said a resident of the area, who did not wish to be named.

A senior police official said the group was later dispersed after the DCP and a battery of police personnel in full riot gear carried out a march across the Chandni Chowk area.

“The counter protests, followed by the heavy police deployment, led to a lot of confusion and fear among the locals in the area,” said a member of the market association in the area, on condition of anonymity.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse said around 10-20 people from Chandni Chowk had gathered with a tricolor for carrying out a march. “We called in adequate number of policemen and the group was dispersed. There was no violence reported. No one was detained or arrested,” Alphonse said.

The DCP said sufficient police presence is being maintained in the area to ensure law and order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Locals march with tricolour in Chandni Chowk amid heavy police presence

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:11 AM IST
A group of people, claiming to be local residents, on Friday afternoon took out a parade in Chandni Chowk holding a big tricolour and shouting slogans against the farmers who are protesting against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Not deterred by violence, more will join us, say farmer protesters at Singhu

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:10 AM IST
As the dust settled after the violence at Singhu border — where a group of locals claiming to be residents of nearby neighbourhoods clashed with protesters on Friday, leaving at least 15 farmers and five police officers injured — leaders of the agitation said that more protesters will join their stir in the coming days in a press conference
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Metro trains between Model Town-Vishwavidyalaya to not operate from 11:30 pm on Saturday till 8am on Sunday

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Trains between Model Town and Vishwavidyalaya Metro station on the Yellow line will not operate from 11:30 pm on Saturday till 8am on Sunday due to maintenance works, Delhi Metro rail corporation (DMRC) said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Border closure, Beating Retreat hit traffic movement in city

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Closure of several borders points of the city, coupled with traffic restrictions for the Beating Retreat ceremony, led to chaos on the city’s roads on Friday, with long traffic jams being reported from various parts
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi sees another cold day; air quality still ‘very poor’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Delhi continued to experience cold day conditions with the minimum temperature on Friday touching 4 degrees Celsius, which is five degrees below normal, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD)
READ FULL STORY
Close
The counter-protesters tried to cross the barricades and approach the farmers, but were pushed back by the police.(ANI Photo)
The counter-protesters tried to cross the barricades and approach the farmers, but were pushed back by the police.(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Tikri simmers after ‘locals’ demand farmers’ eviction

By Ashish Mishra, Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:02 AM IST
  • Police did not let the counter-protesters to move towards the site where farmers are sitting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia Sisodia said the classes will resume from February 5 with the permission of parents and for clearing doubts and holding practical classes. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia Sisodia said the classes will resume from February 5 with the permission of parents and for clearing doubts and holding practical classes. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
delhi news

Schools in Delhi to reopen for students of Classes 9 and 11 from Feb 5

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:43 PM IST
Classes for students of 10 and 12 were allowed to resume from January 18 for pre-board preparations and practical work with strict masking and distancing guidelines in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A boatman wades through toxic foam floating on the river Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi.(PTI)
A boatman wades through toxic foam floating on the river Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi.(PTI)
delhi news

NGT slams Delhi Jal Board over Yamuna pollution

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:55 PM IST
The tribunal said water quality remains highly deteriorated as pollutants are still being discharged into the drains.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia meets Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur border, during the ongoing farmers' agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia meets Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur border, during the ongoing farmers' agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)
delhi news

Three days after R-Day violence, Delhi govt renews support to farmers

By Sweta Goswami
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Kejriwal on Friday morning asked AAP ministers to visit the agitating farmers at Delhi’s borders and ensure, once again, that they get access to water and sanitation facilities
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heavy deployment of police personnel at Singhu border after clashes broke out on Friday. (HT Photo)
Heavy deployment of police personnel at Singhu border after clashes broke out on Friday. (HT Photo)
delhi news

Tense situation at protest sites, police fire tear gas shells at Singhu

By Kainat Sarfaraz and Ashish Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Delhi Police had to fire multiple rounds of tear gas shells at Singhu border to stop the two groups from becoming more violent. At least one person and one police official was injured in the stone-pelting
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devangana Kalita. (Source: Twitter)
Devangana Kalita. (Source: Twitter)
delhi news

Delhi riots: Court rejects bail plea of Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:04 PM IST
The court said there are linkages shown by the prosecution between Kalita and other accused persons and the allegations against her were prima facie true
READ FULL STORY
Close
JNU student and Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita.(Twitter: @PinjraTod)
JNU student and Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita.(Twitter: @PinjraTod)
delhi news

Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, said the allegations against Kalita prima facie seem to be true.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"I will go to the border this morning to see its arrangement", Sisodia tweeted(Amal KS/HT Photo)
"I will go to the border this morning to see its arrangement", Sisodia tweeted(Amal KS/HT Photo)
delhi news

Manish Sisodia to visit Ghazipur border to review arrangements for protesters

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:45 PM IST
On the other hand, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairman Raghav Chadha will be visiting the Singhu border to inspect facilities for the protesters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers sit around a bonfire to warm themwselves on a cold morning during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on January 29. (PTI)
Farmers sit around a bonfire to warm themwselves on a cold morning during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on January 29. (PTI)
delhi news

Farmer’s protest: After Tikait’s appeal, more people rush to Ghazipur site

By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:21 AM IST
Authorities issued an ultimatum to the protesting farmers to vacate the Ghazipur site as security forces dug trenches, put up barricades, and bolstered numbers at farmer protest sites on Delhi’s borders
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 15 military bands and an equal number of pipes and drums bands from regimental centres and battalions will be a part of the ceremony.(Raj K Raj / HT file photo)
A total of 15 military bands and an equal number of pipes and drums bands from regimental centres and battalions will be a part of the ceremony.(Raj K Raj / HT file photo)
delhi news

Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk today: Know which routes to avoid

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:34 AM IST
Vehicular movement would be restricted on Rajpath between Vijay Chowk and ‘C’ hexagon, Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout, the traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP