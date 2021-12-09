Low-intensity explosion in laptop bag in Rohini court complex, 1 staffer hurt

NEW DELHI: A court staffer was injured in a low intensity explosion at the Rohini court building in outer Delhi on Thursday morning, a senior police officer confirmed.

According to the officer, the blast took place near courtroom number 102, causing injuries to a Nayab court (a court official). Teams of the local police, bomb detection and disposal squad and special cell have reached the place of the explosion.

Delhi Police spokesperson, Chinmoy Biswal, said the explosion took place in a laptop bag at about 10.30am. “The spot has been cordoned. Forensic and NSG teams are inspecting and examining it,” Biswal said.

The incident comes months after the complex’s security measures were beefed up following a shooting incident on September 24 in a courtroom where one of Delhi’s most dreaded gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi was shot dead by two gunmen dressed as lawyers. The assailants were gunned down by the police personnel who escorted Gogi to the courtroom from Mandoli jail.

Police said the probe will ascertain who took the explosive item inside the courtroom and how the suspect managed to dodge the security check.