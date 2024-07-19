Magenta Line work to hit Gurugram-Samaypur Badli Metro timings over weekend

New Delhi: Work on a 490-metre section of the under-construction Janakpuri West to RK Ashram corridor, a part of the Magenta Line, under Phase-4 of Delhi Metro is expected to affect the timings of the first and last trains in the Yellow Line (Millennium City Centre, Gurugram to Samaypur Badli) on July 20 and 21, Metro officials said. The Magenta Line of the Metro in operation. (HT Archive)

The last Metro trains on the Yellow Line will depart 15 minutes early from Samaypur Badli and 90 minutes early from Gurugram on Saturday. On Sunday, the first train service will start an hour late, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

“On July 20, Saturday, the last train will depart at 10.45pm instead of 11pm from Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram and at 9.30pm, instead of 11pm, from Millennium City Centre in Gurugram to Samaypur Badli. On July 21, Sunday, the first train service will start at 7pm instead of 6am from Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre,” Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of corporate communications, DMRC, said.

Further, there will be no train service in the small section between Samaypur Badli and Jahangirpuri between 11pm on Saturday and 7am on Sunday, DMRC said.

“However, normal train services will continue to remain available on remaining major section of Yellow Line from Jahangirpuri to Millennium City Centre, Gurugram, during this period,” Dayal said, adding regular announcements were being made at stations and trains on the Yellow Line to inform commuters.

“DMRC always prioritises passenger convenience during challenging engineering projects that involve crossing over or under-operation corridors. These construction projects are meticulously planned at night, within a limited time frame after passenger services are almost over and finish them off by the time passenger services are scheduled to commence next day,” Dayal said.

DMRC said another such short window may be required in the future to complete the remaining work on this 490-metre section. The Janakpuri West to RK Ashram corridor is an extension of the Magenta Line and is scheduled to open by mid-2026.